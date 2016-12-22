U.S. Hotels Report November 2016 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, the U.S.
hotel industry reported positive year-on-year results in the three
key performance metrics for November 2016.
Compared with November 2015, occupancy increased
2.5% to 60.7%, ADR rose 3.4% to
US$119.71 and RevPAR grew 5.9% to US$72.68.
The 60.7% occupancy level was the highest for
any November in STR’s database, and the RevPAR increase was the
largest for the industry since October 2015.
“November results were definitely stronger than
expected, but the month will likely end up as an outlier,” said
Brad Garner, STR’s senior VP for client relationships. “Part of
the performance can be attributed to a calendar shift. This month
included a Tuesday and Wednesday in comparison with a Sunday and
Monday in 2015. Performance on those days in 2016 was quite a bit
higher, which is to be expected as Sunday is historically the
lowest performing day of the week. Moving forward, we still expect supply growth
to outweigh demand growth, leaving ADR as the primary driver of
RevPAR. That equation likely adds up to a performance growth
slowdown for the industry—similar to what we have seen in previous
months.”
Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia
Beach, Virginia, recorded the only double-digit increase in
occupancy (+11.0% to 53.3% and the largest increase in
RevPAR (+14.0% to US$43.17). ADR in the market was up 2.6% to
US$81.00.
Three additional markets reported double-digit
growth in RevPAR for the month: Chicago, Illinois (+12.9% to
US$107.24); Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (+12.6% to
US$124.32); and Nashville, Tennessee (+11.0% to US$94.85).
Los Angeles/Long Beach posted the largest rise
in ADR (+7.8% to US$164.67).
Houston, Texas, reported the steepest declines
across the three key metrics. Occupancy in the market dropped 9.5%
to 58.0%, ADR was down 6.1% to US$99.54 and RevPAR decreased 15.0%
to US$57.69.
Miami/Hialeah, Florida, experienced the month’s
second largest decrease in RevPAR (-9.9% to US$128.15).
“The Top 25 Markets (RevPAR +5.4%) didn’t
perform as well as other markets (RevPAR +6.1%), mostly due to
greater occupancy gains in those other markets,” Garner said.
“That is to be expected due to group business shifts to markets
outside of the Top 25 and to more new supply entering the larger
markets.”
