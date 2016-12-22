Hotels in Asia Pacific Report Increase in OR and RevPAR

|
According to November 2016 data compiled by STR,
hotels in the Asia Pacific region reported mixed results in the
three key performance metrics when reported in U.S. dollar
constant currency.
Compared with November 2015, hotels in the Asia
Pacific region reported a 3.1% increase in occupancy to 72.3%, ADR
dipped 1.0% to US$101.65 and RevPAR grew 2.1% to US$73.49.
Performance of featured countries for November
2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):
China posted growth in occupancy (+5.1% to
69.9%) and RevPAR (+3.9% to CNY379.55). ADR in the country was
down 1.2% to CNY543.31. Demand growth (+8.6%) rapidly outpaced
supply growth (+3.3%) during the month, and key markets such as
Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Sanya all
posted performance growth. Meanwhile, smaller markets such as
Kunming and Haikou experienced weaker performance due to regional
economic issues and strong supply growth.
Malaysia recorded a 4.5% increase in occupancy
to 67.8% and a 0.3% rise in ADR to MYR340.44, leading to a 4.9%
lift in RevPAR to MYR230.94. Malaysia’s
tourism sector has been helped by an influx of Chinese arrivals
following the new e-visa and visa-waiver program that began in
March 2016. Also factoring into the positive year-on-year
comparisons, November 2015 performance was weaker due to tourism
issues stemming from the airline disasters as well as political
and economic tensions.
Singapore recorded its lowest absolute RevPAR
level (SGD216.64) for a November since 2008, a 7.1% decrease from
November 2015. The results were split by a 3.3% drop in occupancy
to 79.8% and a 3.9% decrease in ADR to SGD271.47. Playing a role
in the negative results were consistent supply growth (+3.5% year
to date) placing pressure on performance and fewer major events in
the market.
South Korea experienced a 0.8% increase in
occupancy to 69.1%, but a 5.2% drop in ADR to KRW161,786.72 led to
a 4.5% decline in RevPAR to KRW111,835.36. STR analysts attribute
the ADR decline to a recent shift in the market landscape, as
supply growth in the Upscale and Upper Midscale classes has
leveled out ADR from the higher end of the market.
Performance of featured markets for November
2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):
Sydney, Australia, recorded a 0.4% increase in
occupancy to 90.3% and a 3.7% lift in ADR to AUD244.68. As a
result, the market saw a 4.1% RevPAR increase to AUD221.02. The
market benefitted from events business as host of the World Rally
Championship and Australian Open Golf. STR analysts also cite
increased domestic travel and international arrivals as factors in
Sydney’s consistent performance growth.
Tokyo, Japan, experienced a 0.6% lift in
occupancy to 88.5%, but a 0.6% decline in ADR to JPY19,338.78 kept
RevPAR flat at JPY17,124.27. STR analysts note that a lack of
supply in Tokyo is combined with strong demand driven by an
increase in inbound flights and visa deregulations. The market
has benefitted from the devaluation of the Japanese yen, which has
made travel cheaper for international tourists—most notably
visitors from China.
