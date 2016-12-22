TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 22 December 2016
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Hotels in Asia Pacific Report Increase in OR and RevPAR

According to November 2016 data compiled by STR, hotels in the Asia Pacific region reported mixed results in the three key performance metrics when reported in U.S. dollar constant currency.

Compared with November 2015, hotels in the Asia Pacific region reported a 3.1% increase in occupancy to 72.3%, ADR dipped 1.0% to US$101.65 and RevPAR grew 2.1% to US$73.49.

Performance of featured countries for November 2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):

China posted growth in occupancy (+5.1% to 69.9%) and RevPAR (+3.9% to CNY379.55). ADR in the country was down 1.2% to CNY543.31. Demand growth (+8.6%) rapidly outpaced supply growth (+3.3%) during the month, and key markets such as Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Sanya all posted performance growth. Meanwhile, smaller markets such as Kunming and Haikou experienced weaker performance due to regional economic issues and strong supply growth.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia recorded a 4.5% increase in occupancy to 67.8% and a 0.3% rise in ADR to MYR340.44, leading to a 4.9% lift in RevPAR to MYR230.94. Malaysia’s tourism sector has been helped by an influx of Chinese arrivals following the new e-visa and visa-waiver program that began in March 2016. Also factoring into the positive year-on-year comparisons, November 2015 performance was weaker due to tourism issues stemming from the airline disasters as well as political and economic tensions.

Singapore recorded its lowest absolute RevPAR level (SGD216.64) for a November since 2008, a 7.1% decrease from November 2015. The results were split by a 3.3% drop in occupancy to 79.8% and a 3.9% decrease in ADR to SGD271.47. Playing a role in the negative results were consistent supply growth (+3.5% year to date) placing pressure on performance and fewer major events in the market.

South Korea experienced a 0.8% increase in occupancy to 69.1%, but a 5.2% drop in ADR to KRW161,786.72 led to a 4.5% decline in RevPAR to KRW111,835.36. STR analysts attribute the ADR decline to a recent shift in the market landscape, as supply growth in the Upscale and Upper Midscale classes has leveled out ADR from the higher end of the market.

Performance of featured markets for November 2016 (local currency, year-on-year comparisons):

Sydney, Australia, recorded a 0.4% increase in occupancy to 90.3% and a 3.7% lift in ADR to AUD244.68. As a result, the market saw a 4.1% RevPAR increase to AUD221.02. The market benefitted from events business as host of the World Rally Championship and Australian Open Golf. STR analysts also cite increased domestic travel and international arrivals as factors in Sydney’s consistent performance growth.

Tokyo, Japan, experienced a 0.6% lift in occupancy to 88.5%, but a 0.6% decline in ADR to JPY19,338.78 kept RevPAR flat at JPY17,124.27. STR analysts note that a lack of supply in Tokyo is combined with strong demand driven by an increase in inbound flights and visa deregulations. The market has benefitted from the devaluation of the Japanese yen, which has made travel cheaper for international tourists—most notably visitors from China.

See other recent news regarding: STR, ADR, RevPAR.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com