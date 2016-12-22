Delta and Aeromexico to Establish Transborder Alliance

|
Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico have welcomed
the final order issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation
granting them antitrust immunity and allowing the airlines to
establish a joint cooperation agreement.
Once conditions requested by the DOT and
Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission have been
fulfilled, the agreement will allow Aeroméxico and Delta to
coordinate efforts to enhance the travel experience with expanded
destinations and frequencies, improved connecting schedules and
seamless operations.
The agreement will also improve the
experience on the ground, allowing the airlines to co-locate and
invest in airport facilities by improving gates and lounges. In
addition, the
airlines will increase joint sales and marketing initiatives.
“This agreement will mark the beginning
of a new era in the aviation of North America, as the first and
the largest cross-border alliance between Mexico and the United
States,” said Aeroméxico CEO Andrés Conesa. “It is the next step
in our relationship, and our networks will provide more benefits
to our customers while increasing the options for connectivity,
products and services.”
Delta will offer a strong presence in the United States
through its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.
Paul, New York, Salt Lake City and Seattle; while Aeromexico will
offer larger access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City,
Monterrey and Guadalajara.
The airlines have been partners
for 22 years. The regulatory approval represents an important
milestone in the process, announced last year, to launch a cash
tender offer for Delta’s acquisition for up to 49% of Grupo
Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V., capital stock, further strengthening
the partnership between the two airlines.
