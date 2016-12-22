TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 22 December 2016
Delta and Aeromexico to Establish Transborder Alliance

Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico have welcomed the final order issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation granting them antitrust immunity and allowing the airlines to establish a joint cooperation agreement.

Once conditions requested by the DOT and Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission have been fulfilled, the agreement will allow Aeroméxico and Delta to coordinate efforts to enhance the travel experience with expanded destinations and frequencies, improved connecting schedules and seamless operations.

Aeromexico Boeing 787-9

The agreement will also improve the experience on the ground, allowing the airlines to co-locate and invest in airport facilities by improving gates and lounges. In addition, the airlines will increase joint sales and marketing initiatives.

“This agreement will mark the beginning of a new era in the aviation of North America, as the first and the largest cross-border alliance between Mexico and the United States,” said Aeroméxico CEO Andrés Conesa. “It is the next step in our relationship, and our networks will provide more benefits to our customers while increasing the options for connectivity, products and services.”

Delta will offer a strong presence in the United States through its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Salt Lake City and Seattle; while Aeromexico will offer larger access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

The airlines have been partners for 22 years. The regulatory approval represents an important milestone in the process, announced last year, to launch a cash tender offer for Delta’s acquisition for up to 49% of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V., capital stock, further strengthening the partnership between the two airlines.

