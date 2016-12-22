Cathay Pacific Reports November 2016 Traffic Results

|
Cathay Pacific's and Cathay Dragon's combined
traffic figures for November 2016 show a decrease in the number of
passengers carried and an increase in the amount of cargo and mail
uplifted compared to the same month last year.
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total
of 2,636,525 passengers in November 2016 – a decrease of 5.1%
compared to November 2015. The passenger load factor dropped by
1.4 percentage points to 83.5%, while capacity, measured in
available seat kilometres (ASKs), decreased by 2.3%. During the
first eleven months of the year, the number of passengers carried
rose by 0.7% compared to a 2.5% increase in capacity.
Cathay Pacific General Manager Revenue
Management, Patricia Hwang, said, “The decrease in passenger traffic
during November was expected as we operated fewer flights
primarily to complement the cutover of the new air traffic control
system at Hong Kong International Airport. November is
traditionally a peak month for corporate travel, and while we did
see some positive movement in this area, demand proved softer than
in previous years. Sales in the United States were impacted by the
presidential election, while Mainland China sales continued to
weaken as a result of overcapacity in the market. Competition
remains intense, with yield under considerable pressure.”
The two airlines carried 167,520 tonnes of cargo
and mail in November, an increase of 4.6% compared to the same
month last year. The cargo and mail load factor rose by 1.1
percentage points to 68.1%. Capacity, measured in available
cargo/mail tonne kilometres, decreased by 1.9%, while cargo and
mail revenue tonne kilometres (RTKs) decreased by 0.2%. In the
year to the end of November, the tonnage carried rose by 2.5%
against a 0.3% increase in capacity and there was an increase of
0.3% in RTKs.
Cathay Pacific General Manager Cargo Sales & Marketing, Mark Sutch,
said, “November saw our tonnage continue to grow, which was backed
by strong exports of new products from Mainland China and Hong
Kong, as well as special products from Northeast Asia and the
Americas. During the peak there were more ocean-to-air
conversions. Apart from an increased load factor, yields have also
improved month-on-month. In November, we introduced our
twice-weekly freighter service to Portland, Oregon to support the
growing export demand of a range of commodities from the Pacific
Northwest of the US to Asia. We also launched a once-per-week
freighter service to Brisbane West Wellcamp for carrying fresh
produce and machineries in and out of the Southeast Queensland
region.”
