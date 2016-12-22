Air Canada Launches Flights Between Toronto and Port of Spain, Trinidad

|
Air Canada Rouge has launched twice-weekly,
non-stop flights between Toronto and Port of Spain's Piarco
International Airport in Trinidad.
"Air Canada is very pleased to inaugurate this
new, year-round service between Toronto and Port of Spain as part
of our ongoing global expansion," said Benjamin Smith, President,
Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "In addition to being a popular
vacation destination for Canadians, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago
have longstanding ties, with many Canadians of Trinidadian descent
visiting friends and relatives, and there are also substantial
business ties. This new service will connect conveniently with our
extensive domestic and international network through our
Toronto-Pearson global hub."
Air Canada's Toronto-Port of Spain flights will
operate with a 280-seat Boeing 767-300ER. The aircraft is
configured with 24 seats in Premium Rouge and 256 seats in Economy
Class.
Flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption
and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge
access in Toronto, priority boarding and other benefits.
