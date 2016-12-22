Air Canada Launches Flights Between Toronto and Port of Spain, Trinidad

Air Canada Rouge has launched twice-weekly, non-stop flights between Toronto and Port of Spain's Piarco International Airport in Trinidad.

"Air Canada is very pleased to inaugurate this new, year-round service between Toronto and Port of Spain as part of our ongoing global expansion," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "In addition to being a popular vacation destination for Canadians, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago have longstanding ties, with many Canadians of Trinidadian descent visiting friends and relatives, and there are also substantial business ties. This new service will connect conveniently with our extensive domestic and international network through our Toronto-Pearson global hub."

Air Canada's Toronto-Port of Spain flights will operate with a 280-seat Boeing 767-300ER. The aircraft is configured with 24 seats in Premium Rouge and 256 seats in Economy Class.

Flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access in Toronto, priority boarding and other benefits.

See other recent news regarding: Air Canada, Toronto, Trinidad.