AccorHotels Restructures Major Lease Portfolio in Australia

|
AccorHotels has
reached agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to restructure a portfolio of 31 hotels (4,097 rooms) in Australia.
The
agreement involves a portfolio which was purchased by the ADIA
subsidiary in 2013 and operated by AccorHotels.
Under the
restructure of the portfolio of 31 hotels:
- AccorHotels will
convert 15 triple-net leases into 50 year management agreements
and extend the management term of one hotel also to 50 years
(total 16 hotels);
- AccorHotels (HotelInvest) will acquire
the real estate of the remaining 15 ibis and ibis Budget
branded properties for AUD$200 million (€137 million).
“This deal is in line with our stated strategy to optimise
cash flow generation, reduce earnings volatility and restructure
lease contracts into owned and managed hotels,” said John Ozinga,
COO of HotelInvest. “The acquisition of the economy hotels in key
locations is a signal of our continued focus on supporting the
Group’s growth strategy by holding a selective portfolio of
profitable hotel property assets.”
The
hotels are located in prime locations including Sydney’s Darling
Harbour, Sydney Olympic Park and in Canberra, Australia’s Capital
City.
The portfolio is also spread across city and regional
locations in New South Wales, Victoria, Northern Territory,
Western Australia and Queensland and encompasses the Pullman,
Novotel, Mercure, ibis, ibis Styles and ibis Budget brands.
The acquisition will be accretive to AccorHotels’ EBIT in 2017
and will further strengthen its market leadership position in
Australia by securing tenure on key assets. Completion of the
acquisitions is subject to the usual conditions for this type of
transaction, as well as regulatory approvals.
