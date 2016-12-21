Swiss-Belhotel Appoints Two Regional Operations Executives - Indonesia

Swiss-Belhotel International has appointed Mr. Axel Bertrand and Mr. Ignacio De La Sierra Benito as Regional Operations Executives.

They will be responsible for raising the standard of the hotel products and services by providing operational assistance and assessing operational readiness for pre-opening hotels in Indonesia.

With a background in the Food and Beverage department, Mr. Bertrand has worked for hotels and fine dining restaurants in France, England, Switzerland, Dubai and Cambodia. His latest assignment was as an F&B Operations Manager for three outlets in Cambodia where he handled recruitment, training, promotions and overall restaurant management.

Mr. De La Sierra has experience in Rooms Division working in several hotels in Spain. His latest assignment was as a Rooms Division Manager in a 4-star hotel in Cuba, where his main responsibility was to ensure the smooth check-in and check-out experience of guests, as well as to maintain the hotel’s quality of service at Front Desk.

“We are excited to welcome both of our new regional operations executives, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve,” said Harshanty Kaloko, Regional Director of Public Relations and Promotions, Swiss-Belhotel International.

