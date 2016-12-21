Swiss-Belhotel Appoints Two Regional Operations Executives - Indonesia

|
Swiss-Belhotel International has appointed Mr.
Axel Bertrand and Mr. Ignacio De La Sierra Benito as Regional
Operations Executives.
They will be responsible for raising the
standard of the hotel products and services by providing
operational assistance and assessing operational readiness for
pre-opening hotels in Indonesia.
With a background in the Food and Beverage
department, Mr. Bertrand has worked for hotels and fine dining
restaurants in France, England, Switzerland, Dubai and Cambodia.
His latest assignment was as an F&B Operations Manager for three
outlets in Cambodia where he handled recruitment, training,
promotions and overall restaurant management.
Mr. De La Sierra has
experience in Rooms Division working in several hotels
in Spain. His latest assignment was as a Rooms Division Manager in
a 4-star hotel in Cuba, where his main responsibility was to
ensure the smooth check-in and check-out experience of guests, as
well as to maintain the hotel’s quality of service at Front Desk.
“We are excited to welcome both of our new
regional operations executives, and we look forward to seeing what
they will achieve,” said Harshanty Kaloko, Regional Director of
Public Relations and Promotions, Swiss-Belhotel International.
See other recent
news regarding:
SwissBelhotel,
Indonesia.