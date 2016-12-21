Hawaii Island Air to Expand Regional Route Network with Q400

Bombardier has delivered the first of three Q400 turboprops ordered by Irish leasing company Elix Aviation Capital.

The aircraft, which was delivered in a 78-seat configuration, is scheduled to enter service with Hawaii Island Air, Inc. in early 2017.

Island Air is Hawaii’s alternative regional airline and second oldest carrier.

“As we look to expand our regional route network and connect local residents and visitors across the islands, the reliable, operationally flexible and cost efficient Q400 turboprop is the perfect choice to take our airline to the next level,” said David Uchiyama,‎ Chief Executive Officer and President, Hawaii Island Air. “Additionally, the comprehensive support from Bombardier in acquiring the aircraft and integrating them into our network reconfirms our decision to utilize this manufacturer and superior product for our fleet renewal and expansion strategy.”

The Q400 aircraft features advanced noise reduction and vibration suppression systems to allow passengers to enjoy a quieter, smother cabin experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Island Air to the growing family of Q400 aircraft operators and are proud that the airline selected the Q400 as it re-fleets and looks to enhance inter-island connectivity,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The technologically advanced, environmentally friendly Q400 aircraft is ideal for operations in Hawaii’s hot, humid, topographically diverse landscape and will serve Island Air well as it strives to achieve its business objectives.”

See other recent news regarding: Bombardier, Island Air, Hawaii.