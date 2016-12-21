Hawaii Island Air to Expand Regional Route Network with Q400

|
Bombardier has delivered the first of three Q400
turboprops ordered by Irish leasing company Elix Aviation Capital.
The aircraft, which was delivered in a 78-seat configuration, is
scheduled to enter service with Hawaii Island Air, Inc. in early 2017.
Island Air is Hawaii’s alternative regional
airline and second oldest carrier.
“As we look to expand our regional route network
and connect local residents and visitors across the islands, the
reliable, operationally flexible and cost efficient Q400 turboprop
is the perfect choice to take our airline to the next level,” said
David Uchiyama, Chief Executive Officer and President, Hawaii
Island Air. “Additionally, the comprehensive support from
Bombardier in acquiring the aircraft and integrating them into our
network reconfirms our decision to utilize this manufacturer and
superior product for our fleet renewal and expansion strategy.”
The Q400 aircraft features advanced noise
reduction and vibration suppression systems to allow passengers to
enjoy a quieter, smother cabin experience.
“We are delighted to welcome Island Air to the
growing family of Q400 aircraft operators and are proud that the
airline selected the Q400 as it re-fleets and looks to enhance
inter-island connectivity,” said Fred Cromer, President,
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The technologically advanced,
environmentally friendly Q400 aircraft is ideal for operations in
Hawaii’s hot, humid, topographically diverse landscape and will
serve Island Air well as it strives to achieve its business
objectives.”
