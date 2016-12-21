Cebu Pacific Takes Delivery of New Airbus A330-300 Aircraft

|
Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of a new Airbus
A330-300 aircraft.
The new aircraft, configured with 436 all
economy-class seats, joins Cebu Pacific's existing fleet of six A330s
flying on long haul and selected regional and domestic routes.
The airline will use this latest aircraft on
flights between Manila and Hong Kong, making available over 9,800
available seats per week, a 22% increase compared to the number of
seats offered in previously.
“Cebu Pacific takes pride as the only Philippine
carrier linking Hong Kong to other cities in the Philippines, such
as Cebu, Clark and Iloilo,” said Atty. JR Mantaring, Vice
President for Corporate Affairs of Cebu Pacific.
Recently, the airline announced
two new domestic routes from Manila to Masbate and Tablas. With
these additions, CEB now offers flights to 38 domestic and 30
international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle
East, and USA.
See other recent
news regarding:
Cebu Pacific,
A330-300,
Philippines.