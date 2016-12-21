Cebu Pacific Takes Delivery of New Airbus A330-300 Aircraft

Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of a new Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

The new aircraft, configured with 436 all economy-class seats, joins Cebu Pacific's existing fleet of six A330s flying on long haul and selected regional and domestic routes.

The airline will use this latest aircraft on flights between Manila and Hong Kong, making available over 9,800 available seats per week, a 22% increase compared to the number of seats offered in previously.

“Cebu Pacific takes pride as the only Philippine carrier linking Hong Kong to other cities in the Philippines, such as Cebu, Clark and Iloilo,” said Atty. JR Mantaring, Vice President for Corporate Affairs of Cebu Pacific.

Recently, the airline announced two new domestic routes from Manila to Masbate and Tablas. With these additions, CEB now offers flights to 38 domestic and 30 international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.



