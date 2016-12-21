T-X Aircraft Completes First Flight

|
Boeing and Saab have completed the first flight
of their all-new T-X, an aircraft which has been designed specifically for
the U.S. Air Force’s training requirements.
During the 55-minute flight, lead T-X Test Pilot
Steven Schmidt and Chief Pilot for Air Force Programs Dan Draeger,
who was in the seat behind Schmidt, validated key aspects of the
single-engine jet and demonstrated the performance of the low-risk
design.
“I’ve been a part of this team since the
beginning, and it was really exciting to be the first to train and
fly,” Schmidt said. “The aircraft met all expectations. It’s well
designed and offers superior handling characteristics. The cockpit
is intuitive, spacious and adjustable, so everything is within
easy reach.”
Both pilots trained for the flight using the
complete Boeing T-X system, which includes ground-based training
and simulation.
“It was a smooth flight and a successful test
mission,” Draeger said. “I had a great all-around view throughout
the flight from the instructor’s seat, which is critical during
training.”
With one engine, twin tails, stadium
seating and an advanced cockpit with embedded training, the Boeing
T-X is more affordable and flexible than older, existing aircraft.
Boeing and Saab revealed their first two T-X aircraft in
September. The second is currently in ground testing and expected
to fly in early 2017.
T-X will replace the Air Force’s
aging T-38 aircraft. Initial operating capability is planned for
2024.
