Atlantic Airways Takes Delivery of First Airbus A320

Atlantic Airways, the national carrier of the Faroe Islands, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320.

The 168-seat aircraft, which is equipped with CFM engines, will be deployed on routes from the Faroe Islands to Copenhagen.

Atlantic Airways' A320 aircraft has Required Navigation Performance (RNP 0.1) capability built-in, which enables the aircraft to fly precisely along predefined routes using state-of-the-art on-board navigation systems.

Atlantic Airways were the first airline in Europe to use the Required Navigation Performance approach.

