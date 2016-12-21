Atlantic Airways Takes Delivery of First
Airbus A320
Atlantic Airways, the national carrier of the
Faroe Islands, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320.
The
168-seat aircraft, which is equipped with CFM engines, will be
deployed on routes from the Faroe Islands to Copenhagen.
Atlantic Airways' A320 aircraft has
Required Navigation Performance (RNP 0.1) capability built-in,
which enables the aircraft to fly precisely along predefined
routes using state-of-the-art on-board navigation systems.
Atlantic Airways were the first airline in Europe to use the
Required Navigation Performance approach.