Airports in Cambodia, France and Portugal to Install SITA Technology

Vinci Airports will be implementing SITA’s multi-airport Airport Management solution across its global network of airports, starting with 22 airports in Portugal, France and Cambodia.

This operational unification will help the airport group deliver new efficiencies and synergies across its global network of airports.

Vinci Airports, a top five global player in the international airport sector, manages the development and operations of 35 airports: 13 in France, 10 in Portugal, 3 in Cambodia, 2 in Japan, 6 in the Dominican Republic and Santiago airport in Chile.

Served by more than 170 airlines, Vinci Airports’ network handles more than 130 million passengers annually.

For SITA, this is the biggest and most diverse deployment of its Airport Management solution yet, demonstrating SITA’s ability to deliver the technology across numerous airports and countries.

Vinci Airports will use the technology to streamline operations around the world by introducing common tools in the network. These will include new airport operational databases (AODB), resource management systems (RMS) as core modules, with the addition of complementary systems as needed, such as flight information display systems (FIDS), and passenger and capacity optimization systems.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO Vinci Concessions and Chairman Vinci Airports said, “Given that we operate in airports that are geographically spread out and diverse in terms of size and markets served, we needed a solution that brought some commonality in the operational systems used by our airports yet was able to accommodate the unique requirements in each location. SITA understood our requirements and provides a fit-for-purpose solution.”

As part of the rollout, SITA’s AirportResource Manager system will provide Vinci Airports with the tools to manage equipment and staff in real-time, giving the airport operator more flexibility to effectively optimize and deploy resources to address changes across airports.

SITA will also introduce its business intelligence portal, AirportPulse, which will provide Vinci Airports’ teams the ability to monitor, predict and manage daily airport operations. They will have a dynamic view of the airport passenger flows, allowing them to quickly respond to any changes on the airport floor.

