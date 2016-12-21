Airports in Cambodia, France and Portugal to Install SITA Technology

|
Vinci Airports will be implementing SITA’s
multi-airport Airport Management solution across its global
network of airports, starting with 22 airports in Portugal, France
and Cambodia.
This operational unification will help the airport
group deliver new efficiencies and synergies across its global
network of airports.
Vinci Airports, a top five global player in the
international airport sector, manages the development and
operations of 35 airports: 13 in France, 10 in Portugal, 3 in
Cambodia, 2 in Japan, 6 in the Dominican Republic and Santiago
airport in Chile.
Served by more than 170 airlines, Vinci
Airports’ network handles more than 130 million passengers
annually.
For SITA, this is the biggest and most diverse
deployment of its Airport Management solution yet, demonstrating
SITA’s ability to deliver the technology across numerous airports
and countries.
Vinci Airports will use the technology to
streamline operations around the world by introducing common tools
in the network. These will include new airport operational
databases (AODB), resource management systems (RMS) as core
modules, with the addition of complementary systems as needed,
such as flight information display systems (FIDS), and passenger
and capacity optimization systems.
Nicolas Notebaert, CEO Vinci Concessions and
Chairman Vinci Airports said, “Given that we operate in airports
that are geographically spread out and diverse in terms of size
and markets served, we needed a solution that brought some
commonality in the operational systems used by our airports yet
was able to accommodate the unique requirements in each location.
SITA understood our requirements and provides a fit-for-purpose
solution.”
As part of the rollout, SITA’s AirportResource
Manager system will provide Vinci Airports with the tools to
manage equipment and staff in real-time, giving the airport
operator more flexibility to effectively optimize and deploy
resources to address changes across airports.
SITA will also
introduce its business intelligence portal, AirportPulse, which
will provide Vinci Airports’ teams the ability to monitor, predict
and manage daily airport operations. They will have a dynamic view
of the airport passenger flows, allowing them to quickly respond
to any changes on the airport floor.
See other recent
news regarding:
Vinci Airports,
SITA,
Technology.