Air Canada Appoints Lucie Guillemette as EVP and CCO

Air Canada has appointed Lucie Guillemette, previously Senior Vice President, Revenue
Optimization, as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial
Officer.
Ms. Guillemette, who is based at the airline's Montreal
headquarters, joins the Executive Committee and continues to
report to Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines.
"Lucie has continuously demonstrated her drive
for excellence throughout her almost 30 years with Air Canada and
has contributed significantly to our record revenues and profits,"
said Air Canada President and Chief Executive
Officer, Calin Rovinescu. "As we continue to implement our business strategy to
transform Air Canada into a global champion, Lucie's industry
knowledge and proven leadership will position Air Canada well
towards continued long term profitability."
In her role,
Ms. Guillemette will be responsible for Air Canada's commercial
strategy and revenue generation, including marketing, sales,
network planning and revenue management.
Prior to her appointment
as Senior Vice President, Revenue Optimization in May 2015, she
was Vice President, Revenue Management, a role held since February
2008.
Ms. Guillemette joined Air Canada in 1987 as a Customer
Service and Sales Agent, subsequently holding various positions in
pricing, inventory control, product management and a number of
senior marketing and commercial positions as well as Senior
Director, Human Resources, where she had overall responsibility
for the airline's employee services, talent and performance
management programmes, linguistics and diversity.
