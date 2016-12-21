Air Canada Appoints Lucie Guillemette as EVP and CCO

Air Canada has appointed Lucie Guillemette, previously Senior Vice President, Revenue Optimization, as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms. Guillemette, who is based at the airline's Montreal headquarters, joins the Executive Committee and continues to report to Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines.

"Lucie has continuously demonstrated her drive for excellence throughout her almost 30 years with Air Canada and has contributed significantly to our record revenues and profits," said Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer, Calin Rovinescu. "As we continue to implement our business strategy to transform Air Canada into a global champion, Lucie's industry knowledge and proven leadership will position Air Canada well towards continued long term profitability."



In her role, Ms. Guillemette will be responsible for Air Canada's commercial strategy and revenue generation, including marketing, sales, network planning and revenue management.

Prior to her appointment as Senior Vice President, Revenue Optimization in May 2015, she was Vice President, Revenue Management, a role held since February 2008.

Ms. Guillemette joined Air Canada in 1987 as a Customer Service and Sales Agent, subsequently holding various positions in pricing, inventory control, product management and a number of senior marketing and commercial positions as well as Senior Director, Human Resources, where she had overall responsibility for the airline's employee services, talent and performance management programmes, linguistics and diversity.



