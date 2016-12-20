SAS Appoints Vice President of Commercial IT & Digital Development

|
SAS has appointed Mats O. Eklund as Vice
President of Commercial IT & Digital Development.
Mats has more than ten years of experience from
the leisure travel industry at TUI/Fritidsresor, acting as
Mainstream CIO (Europe), responsible of driving Digital
Transformation, and before that as CIO TUI Nordic accountable for
the online strategy and transformation.
Mats is currently director of IT Delivery at
Axfood, Swedens second largest food retail group. Mats was named
CIO of the Year 2007 in Sweden.
“With his seniority and experience of driving large
scale digital transformation in the travel industry, Mats will be
important in taking advantage of the opportunities provided by
digitalization and accelerating the next step in SAS growth
strategy,” said Mattias Forsberg, Executive Vice President CIO,
SAS IT & Digital Innovation
Mats will start at SAS in March 2017.
