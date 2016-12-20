SAS Appoints Vice President of Commercial IT & Digital Development

SAS has appointed Mats O. Eklund as Vice President of Commercial IT & Digital Development.

Mats has more than ten years of experience from the leisure travel industry at TUI/Fritidsresor, acting as Mainstream CIO (Europe), responsible of driving Digital Transformation, and before that as CIO TUI Nordic accountable for the online strategy and transformation.

Mats is currently director of IT Delivery at Axfood, Swedens second largest food retail group. Mats was named CIO of the Year 2007 in Sweden.

“With his seniority and experience of driving large scale digital transformation in the travel industry, Mats will be important in taking advantage of the opportunities provided by digitalization and accelerating the next step in SAS growth strategy,” said Mattias Forsberg, Executive Vice President CIO, SAS IT & Digital Innovation

Mats will start at SAS in March 2017.

See other recent news regarding: SAS, VP, Vice President.