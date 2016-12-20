Dusit Signs 338-Room Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar

|
Dusit has signed a management agreement with
Myanmar V-Pile Group for a Dusit Thani hotel in Yangon (formerly
known as
Rangoon).
Located just 15 minutes by car from Yangon
International Airport, and approximately 20 minutes’ drive from
the city’s main tourist attraction, the Shwedagon Pagoda, the new
property will be at the heart of land earmarked by the Myanmar
government to become a new business
district.
Dusit Thani Yangon will be a mixed-use
development incorporating a convention center, offices, retail
units and residences.
The hotel will comprise 338 rooms and
feature one all-day-dining restaurant, Dusit’s signature Thai
restaurant, Benjarong, and one rooftop restaurant and bar.
Meeting
facilities will include a 400-seat ballroom with adjoining
conference rooms.
Guests will also have access to a swimming pool,
gym, and the luxurious Devarana Spa.
Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit International, said,
“Myanmar is a fast-emerging market and we are delighted to partner
with Myanmar V-Pile Group for this very special project. Being one
of the first corporate and MICE city hotels within Yangon’s new
Central Business District gives us a great opportunity to showcase
our unique brand of gracious Thai hospitality in one of the ASEAN
Economic Community’s largely untapped markets. This should set us
up perfectly for further expansion within the country, including
key destinations such as Bagan, Mandalay, and Inle Lake, as well
as throughout Southeast Asia in general, where we already have
over 20 properties in the pipeline.”
Yangon welcomed 1.3 million international arrivals in
2015, an increase of 15% from 2014, and the figures are only
expected to grow as Myanmar continues to open up to foreign
investment and tourism. Myanmar’s government is aiming to
attract 7.48 million annual visitors to the country by 2020.
The Dusit Thani Yangon is slated to open at the
end of 2019.
Dr Sone Han, Chairman
of Myanmar V-Pile Group, said, “As Myanmar is the last frontier
market in Asia, and the hotel and tourism industry is growing very
fast, our group is very excited to commence our first phase of the
Secondary Central Business District (Mindhama) project, which will
include the five-star Dusit Thani Yangon together with the new,
international standard Myanmar Convention Center. We are delighted
to partner with Dusit International, and we believe that Dusit
Thani Yangon will very much work in synergy with our Second CBD
project while delighting visitors with the gracious hospitality
for which Dusit is renowned.”
