Alitalia Expands Codeshare with Air Seychelles

Alitalia has expanded its codeshare partnership with Air Seychelles.

Under the agreement, Alitalia will place its AZ flight code on Air Seychelles’ four-weekly service to the Malagasy capital of Antananarivo and five-weekly service to Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

Subject to government approvals, the Italian flag carrier will also codeshare on Air Seychelles’ upcoming twice-weekly service to Durban, set to commence on 30 March 2017.

Business and leisure travellers from Italy will be able to connect onto these services via Air Seychelles-operated flights from Abu Dhabi and Paris to Seychelles, using a single combined ticket for the entire journey.

Cramer Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Alitalia, said, “Deepening our codeshare cooperation with Air Seychelles brings important benefits to our guests, who now have dozens of new travel options from Italy to Madagascar and South Africa via Seychelles. With its one-of-a-kind wildlife and nature, Madagascar is an attractive holiday destination that offers a new and exciting experience for travellers in Italy. In 2015 alone over 21,000 tourists visited Madagascar from Italy, a number which we are confident will rise with these new travel options. South Africa is likewise an attractive holiday destination, whose magnificent scenery, safaris and game parks are perfect for an outdoor adventure.”

Air Seychelles operates an Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 136 seats on its Antananarivo service, while its service to Johannesburg is operated using both an A320 aircraft and the wide-body A330, which offer 254 seats.

The new flights are available on sale now, for travel from 18 January 2017.

Alitalia's MilleMiglia loyalty programme members can earn miles also on these new codeshared services.

