Alitalia Expands Codeshare with Air Seychelles

Alitalia has expanded its codeshare partnership
with Air Seychelles.
Under the
agreement, Alitalia will place its AZ flight code on Air
Seychelles’ four-weekly service to the Malagasy capital of Antananarivo and five-weekly service to Johannesburg, South
Africa’s biggest city.
Subject to government approvals, the
Italian flag carrier will also codeshare on Air Seychelles’
upcoming twice-weekly service to Durban, set to commence on 30
March 2017.
Business and leisure travellers from Italy will
be able to connect onto these services via Air Seychelles-operated
flights from Abu Dhabi and Paris to Seychelles, using a single
combined ticket for the entire journey.
Cramer
Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Alitalia, said, “Deepening our
codeshare cooperation with Air Seychelles brings important
benefits to our guests, who now have dozens of new travel options
from Italy to Madagascar and South Africa via Seychelles. With its
one-of-a-kind wildlife and nature, Madagascar is an attractive
holiday destination that offers a new and exciting experience for
travellers in Italy. In 2015 alone over 21,000 tourists visited
Madagascar from Italy, a number which we are confident will rise
with these new travel options. South Africa is likewise an
attractive holiday destination, whose magnificent scenery, safaris
and game parks are perfect for an outdoor adventure.”
Air
Seychelles operates an Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 136
seats on its Antananarivo service, while its service to
Johannesburg is operated using both an A320 aircraft and the
wide-body A330, which offer 254 seats.
The new flights are available on sale now, for
travel from 18 January 2017.
Alitalia's MilleMiglia loyalty
programme members can earn miles also on these new codeshared
services.
