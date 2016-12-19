Wieliczka Salt Mine in Poland Attracts Record 1.5 Million Tourists

|
The Wieliczka Salt Mine, one of
Poland's biggest attractions, has been visited by over a record 1.5
million tourists this year.
Chapels carved in salt, sculptures, underground
saline lakes and numerous traces of the exploitation of salt
deposits make this mine a must-see attraction.
Visitors of the
mine can enjoy a variety of things to do including
shopping, eating, concerts, visiting a health
spa and even meeting the miners.
Entered in the UNESCO List of Global Cultural
and Natural Heritage in 1978, the Wieliczka
Salt Mine remains one of the oldest companies in Europe, with its
origin dating back to the Middle Ages.
Following the history of
the salt from Wieliczka takes us even farther back in time to
around 6,000 years ago, when the pre-historic people inhabiting the
region were salt makers, who extracted salt from brine water
springs.
With over 2,300 chambers, 250 kilometres of corridors and 9
levels, the Wieliczka Salt Mine resembles a mythical labyrinth,
with various traces and marks dating back centuries.
A
setting 64-135 metres underground is one of the most valuable and
beautiful areas of the mine. Every year, hundreds of unique events
are held there - including balloon flights and bungee jumping. The
mine also holds concerts, conferences, weddings and balls.
The Wieliczka
Salt Mine Health Resort is a must try. Its clean, fresh air filled with salt aerosol
is said to bring relief to many suffering with problems of their
respiratory system.
Despite the fact that salt is no longer mined
there, the site still employs many miners, who are tasked with
securing the underground cultural and natural heritage. They also
carry on the centuries-long mining traditions, such as carving and
sculpting in salt.
