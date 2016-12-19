Wieliczka Salt Mine in Poland Attracts Record 1.5 Million Tourists

The Wieliczka Salt Mine, one of Poland's biggest attractions, has been visited by over a record 1.5 million tourists this year.

Chapels carved in salt, sculptures, underground saline lakes and numerous traces of the exploitation of salt deposits make this mine a must-see attraction.

Visitors of the mine can enjoy a variety of things to do including shopping, eating, concerts, visiting a health spa and even meeting the miners.

Entered in the UNESCO List of Global Cultural and Natural Heritage in 1978, the Wieliczka Salt Mine remains one of the oldest companies in Europe, with its origin dating back to the Middle Ages.

Following the history of the salt from Wieliczka takes us even farther back in time to around 6,000 years ago, when the pre-historic people inhabiting the region were salt makers, who extracted salt from brine water springs.

With over 2,300 chambers, 250 kilometres of corridors and 9 levels, the Wieliczka Salt Mine resembles a mythical labyrinth, with various traces and marks dating back centuries.

A setting 64-135 metres underground is one of the most valuable and beautiful areas of the mine. Every year, hundreds of unique events are held there - including balloon flights and bungee jumping. The mine also holds concerts, conferences, weddings and balls.

The Wieliczka Salt Mine Health Resort is a must try. Its clean, fresh air filled with salt aerosol is said to bring relief to many suffering with problems of their respiratory system.

Despite the fact that salt is no longer mined there, the site still employs many miners, who are tasked with securing the underground cultural and natural heritage. They also carry on the centuries-long mining traditions, such as carving and sculpting in salt.



