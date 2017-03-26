Singapore Airlines to Increase Flights to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh and Other Destinations

|
Singapore Airlines is to increase flight
frequency to select points in Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia
and West Asia in the Northern Summer operating season, from 26
March 2017 to 28 October 2017.
In Australia, Melbourne will be served with 31
weekly flights, up from 28, with effect from 17 July 2017, while
flight frequency to Brisbane will increase to 28 per week, up from
24, starting on 22 August 2017.
From 4 June 2017, Sydney will be served 33
times per week, up from 31 times per week. To cater to peak period
demand, flight frequency to Sydney will be further increased to 35
weekly flights from 18 June to 30 September 2017.
In Europe, Rome will be served four times per
week from July 2017, up from the current two weekly flights.
Moscow will be served five times per week, up
from four times, with effect from 30 May 2017, when services
beyond Moscow to the new destination of Stockholm are introduced.
In Southeast Asia, Bangkok flight frequency will
increase to six per day from five with effect from 26 March 2017,
while Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) will be served 19 times per week from
the same day, up from the current 17 per week.
In West Asia, the Indian city of Ahmedabad will
be served four times per week, up from the current three, with
effect from 26 March 2017, while Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka will
be served 10 times per week with effect from 19 July 2017, up from
the current seven flights per week.
The additional services are subject to
regulatory approvals.
