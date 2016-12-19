Qantas Launches Melbourne - Tokyo Narita

|
Qantas has launched flights between Melbourne
and Tokyo Narita.
Qantas will operate the route with an upgraded,
two-class Airbus A330-300 aircraft fitted with Qantas’ signature
Marc Newson interiors.
The new flights take the number of seats the
Australian national
carrier offers on Japanese routes each week to 6,000, following
the launch of new Sydney-Tokyo Haneda and Brisbane-Tokyo Narita
routes in 2015.
Inbound flights on the new route are timed to
link smoothly to the rest of Qantas’ Australian domestic network,
including popular destinations like Hobart, Adelaide and Perth,
while outbound services will connect with Jetstar’s extensive
domestic network within Japan.
“The clear
message from our Japanese customers was that they wanted a direct
link into Melbourne – so we’re delighted to be opening up that
gateway for them today,” said Qantas International CEO, Gareth
Evans. “We’ve had a great
response from Victorian tourism operators and the many companies
in Melbourne who do business with Japan. With a new Free
Trade Agreement in place, there’s tremendous potential to build on
the fantastic growth we’ve already seen in this market, and we
want the Qantas Group to lead the way in making it happen.”
Tokyo is the eighth
international destination Qantas serves out of the Victorian
capital. Flights to Christchurch began on 4 December, while Qantas
has confirmed that Melbourne-Los Angeles would be
the launch route for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
