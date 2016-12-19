Qantas Launches Melbourne - Tokyo Narita

Qantas has launched flights between Melbourne and Tokyo Narita.

Qantas will operate the route with an upgraded, two-class Airbus A330-300 aircraft fitted with Qantas’ signature Marc Newson interiors.

The new flights take the number of seats the Australian national carrier offers on Japanese routes each week to 6,000, following the launch of new Sydney-Tokyo Haneda and Brisbane-Tokyo Narita routes in 2015.

Inbound flights on the new route are timed to link smoothly to the rest of Qantas’ Australian domestic network, including popular destinations like Hobart, Adelaide and Perth, while outbound services will connect with Jetstar’s extensive domestic network within Japan.

“The clear message from our Japanese customers was that they wanted a direct link into Melbourne – so we’re delighted to be opening up that gateway for them today,” said Qantas International CEO, Gareth Evans. “We’ve had a great response from Victorian tourism operators and the many companies in Melbourne who do business with Japan. With a new Free Trade Agreement in place, there’s tremendous potential to build on the fantastic growth we’ve already seen in this market, and we want the Qantas Group to lead the way in making it happen.”

Tokyo is the eighth international destination Qantas serves out of the Victorian capital. Flights to Christchurch began on 4 December, while Qantas has confirmed that Melbourne-Los Angeles would be the launch route for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

