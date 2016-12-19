TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 19 December 2016
Special Offers Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Qantas Launches Melbourne - Tokyo Narita

Qantas has launched flights between Melbourne and Tokyo Narita.

Qantas will operate the route with an upgraded, two-class Airbus A330-300 aircraft fitted with Qantas’ signature Marc Newson interiors.

The new flights take the number of seats the Australian national carrier offers on Japanese routes each week to 6,000, following the launch of new Sydney-Tokyo Haneda and Brisbane-Tokyo Narita routes in 2015.

Qantas Airbus A330-300

Inbound flights on the new route are timed to link smoothly to the rest of Qantas’ Australian domestic network, including popular destinations like Hobart, Adelaide and Perth, while outbound services will connect with Jetstar’s extensive domestic network within Japan.

“The clear message from our Japanese customers was that they wanted a direct link into Melbourne – so we’re delighted to be opening up that gateway for them today,” said Qantas International CEO, Gareth Evans. “We’ve had a great response from Victorian tourism operators and the many companies in Melbourne who do business with Japan. With a new Free Trade Agreement in place, there’s tremendous potential to build on the fantastic growth we’ve already seen in this market, and we want the Qantas Group to lead the way in making it happen.”

 Tokyo is the eighth international destination Qantas serves out of the Victorian capital. Flights to Christchurch began on 4 December, while Qantas has confirmed that Melbourne-Los Angeles would be the launch route for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. 

See other recent news regarding: Qantas, Melbourne, Tokyo.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2016 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com