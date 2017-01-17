Pet-Friendly DoubleTree by Hilton to Open in New York 17 January 2017

|
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is preparing to open
its latest hotel, the DoubleTree by Hilton New York Times Square
West.
Featuring Magnolia Restaurant and Lovage Rooftop
Lounge, the 37-floor, 612-room hotel is located on 40th Street
between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue in the south west corner of
Times Square just steps from New York’s bustling
Broadway Theater District.
The hotel is scheduled to open 17 January 2017.
Each guest room features a 40-inch HDTV, premium
cable, coffee maker, workspace, and
blackout curtains to ensure a great night’s sleep. Upgrades are
available for a higher floor, prime city views, satellite TV, and
a walk-in shower.
“We’re extremely excited to debut the DoubleTree
New York Times Square West as the newest addition to Crescent’s
NYC portfolio,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of
Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Crescent’s extensive experience in New
York City, along with our history of exceptional service as a
major Hilton manager will maximize the potential of this great
hotel.”
Lovage, the hotel’s chic rooftop lounge, is
heated and glass-enclosed so that guests can enjoy
unobstructed views year-round. Lovage offers a specialty cocktail
menu, appetizers and light bites, and top shelf bottle service.
Other hotel amenities include a 24-hour business
center, a stylish 1,000 square foot conference room which can
accommodate up to 15 people, and a complimentary
fitness center.
The hotel is also pet friendly, offering a
specialized package to accommodate pet owners and their furry
friends during their stay.
“We are excited to become a part of this iconic
and dynamic part of New York City, as well as welcome guests from
all over the world,” said Richard Hotter, General Manager of the
Doubletree Times Square West. “We look forward to showcasing the
hotel and all of its premier highlights to our guests and
neighbors.”
