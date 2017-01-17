Pet-Friendly DoubleTree by Hilton to Open in New York 17 January 2017

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is preparing to open its latest hotel, the DoubleTree by Hilton New York Times Square West.

Featuring Magnolia Restaurant and Lovage Rooftop Lounge, the 37-floor, 612-room hotel is located on 40th Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue in the south west corner of Times Square just steps from New York’s bustling Broadway Theater District.

The hotel is scheduled to open 17 January 2017.

Each guest room features a 40-inch HDTV, premium cable, coffee maker, workspace, and blackout curtains to ensure a great night’s sleep. Upgrades are available for a higher floor, prime city views, satellite TV, and a walk-in shower.

“We’re extremely excited to debut the DoubleTree New York Times Square West as the newest addition to Crescent’s NYC portfolio,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Crescent’s extensive experience in New York City, along with our history of exceptional service as a major Hilton manager will maximize the potential of this great hotel.”

Lovage, the hotel’s chic rooftop lounge, is heated and glass-enclosed so that guests can enjoy unobstructed views year-round. Lovage offers a specialty cocktail menu, appetizers and light bites, and top shelf bottle service.

Other hotel amenities include a 24-hour business center, a stylish 1,000 square foot conference room which can accommodate up to 15 people, and a complimentary fitness center.

The hotel is also pet friendly, offering a specialized package to accommodate pet owners and their furry friends during their stay.

“We are excited to become a part of this iconic and dynamic part of New York City, as well as welcome guests from all over the world,” said Richard Hotter, General Manager of the Doubletree Times Square West. “We look forward to showcasing the hotel and all of its premier highlights to our guests and neighbors.”

