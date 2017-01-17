TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 19 December 2016
Special Offers Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Pet-Friendly DoubleTree by Hilton to Open in New York 17 January 2017

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is preparing to open its latest hotel, the DoubleTree by Hilton New York Times Square West.

Featuring Magnolia Restaurant and Lovage Rooftop Lounge, the 37-floor, 612-room hotel is located on 40th Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue in the south west corner of Times Square just steps from New York’s bustling Broadway Theater District.

Magnolia Restaurant at the pet-friendly DoubleTree by Hilton New York Times Square West

The hotel is scheduled to open 17 January 2017.

Each guest room features a 40-inch HDTV, premium cable, coffee maker, workspace, and blackout curtains to ensure a great night’s sleep. Upgrades are available for a higher floor, prime city views, satellite TV, and a walk-in shower.

“We’re extremely excited to debut the DoubleTree New York Times Square West as the newest addition to Crescent’s NYC portfolio,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Crescent’s extensive experience in New York City, along with our history of exceptional service as a major Hilton manager will maximize the potential of this great hotel.”

Lovage, the hotel’s chic rooftop lounge, is heated and glass-enclosed so that guests can enjoy unobstructed views year-round. Lovage offers a specialty cocktail menu, appetizers and light bites, and top shelf bottle service.

Other hotel amenities include a 24-hour business center, a stylish 1,000 square foot conference room which can accommodate up to 15 people, and a complimentary fitness center.

 The hotel is also pet friendly, offering a specialized package to accommodate pet owners and their furry friends during their stay.

“We are excited to become a part of this iconic and dynamic part of New York City, as well as welcome guests from all over the world,” said Richard Hotter, General Manager of the Doubletree Times Square West. “We look forward to showcasing the hotel and all of its premier highlights to our guests and neighbors.” 

See other recent news regarding: Hilton, Doubletree, New York.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2016 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com