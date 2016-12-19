Milaidhoo Island Resort Opens in Maldives

Milaidhoo Island Maldives has opened just in time for the year-end holiday season.

The private island, located in the heart of an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll region of Maldives, is reached by a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight from the international airport.

Standing on stilts over the lagoon are 30 spacious over-water villas (800 square feet) and hidden amongst the tropical greenery are 20 serene villas on the beach (950 square feet). The villas also open up 180-degrees to allow the natural beauty of the Maldives to become part of the room.

All villas have large private freshwater swimming pools, an island host to attend to the guests’ every whim, and even their own wine fridge where guests can keep personal favorites.

Milaidhoo features three restaurants, two bars and a spa.

The Serenity Spa consists of four treatment suites set on stilts over the lagoon where guests can also enjoy daily complimentary yoga and meditation classes on the custom-built pavilion. A range of treatments use only natural, organic and safe products, including British-based Elemis and TheraNaka from Africa.

Milaidhoo will offer its guests access to Hanifaru Bay, a marine protected area, which attracts the largest seasonal groupings of manta rays in the world, and is also one of the best places to go whale shark spotting in the Maldives.

Perfect beaches, snorkeling on coral reefs, diving, water sports, fishing and cultural excursions to nearby islands and sandbanks also create stories that guests will want to tell forever.

Nightly rates start at $1,575 per night for two people in an over-water villa on half-board basis.



