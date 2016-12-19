Milaidhoo Island Resort Opens in Maldives

|
Milaidhoo Island Maldives has opened just in
time for the year-end holiday season.
The
private island, located in the heart of an UNESCO Biosphere
Reserve in the Baa Atoll region of Maldives, is reached by a scenic 30-minute seaplane
flight from the international airport.
Standing on stilts over the
lagoon are 30 spacious over-water villas (800 square feet) and
hidden amongst the tropical greenery are 20 serene villas on the
beach (950 square feet). The villas also open up 180-degrees to allow the natural beauty
of the Maldives to become part of the room.
All villas have large private freshwater
swimming pools, an island host to attend to the guests’ every
whim, and even their own wine fridge where guests can keep
personal favorites.
Milaidhoo features three restaurants, two bars
and a spa.
The Serenity Spa
consists of four treatment suites set on stilts over the lagoon
where guests can also enjoy daily complimentary yoga and
meditation classes on the custom-built pavilion. A range of
treatments use only natural, organic and safe products, including
British-based Elemis and TheraNaka from Africa.
Milaidhoo will offer
its guests access to Hanifaru Bay, a marine protected area, which
attracts the largest seasonal groupings of manta rays in the world,
and is also one of the best places to go whale shark spotting in
the Maldives.
Perfect beaches, snorkeling on coral reefs, diving,
water sports, fishing and cultural excursions to nearby islands
and sandbanks also create stories that guests will want to tell
forever.
Nightly rates start at $1,575 per night
for two people in an over-water villa on half-board basis.
