Four Seasons Signs Hotel and Residences in Kuala Lumpur

|
Four Seasons, one of the world's most highly
respected luxury hotel brands, has unveiled plans for a Four
Seasons hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Set to open in early 2018, the Four Seasons
Hotel Kuala Lumpur will be located in the heart of the Golden
Triangle neighbourhood, Kuala Lumpur’s thriving business and
financial district.
The hotel will be part of a 65-storey
mixed-use tower that will include 242 Four Seasons Private
Residences, 27 serviced apartments, a 209-key Four Seasons hotel
and a five-floor, 300,000 square foot (27,900 square metre) luxury
retail podium, collectively known as Four Seasons Place Kuala
Lumpur.
The hotel
will also overlook the KLCC Park and be directly connected to the
esplanade, allowing guests to take full advantage of the park’s 50
acres (20 hectares) of green space, including lush gardens,
fountains, waterfalls, a wading pool, and jogging track.
“One the most dynamic and fastest growing cities in
the world, Kuala Lumpur is a key hub for both business and leisure
travel, and an exciting destination for Four Seasons to establish
a presence,” said J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons
Hotels and Resorts. “We’re proud to work
in partnership with Venus Assets to bring their vision for this
remarkable property to life. We look forward to welcoming luxury
travellers and private residence owners to experience Four Seasons
legendary hospitality in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s most vibrant neighbourhood, the Golden Triangle.”
The Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur hotel will
feature four
dining outlets, including a Cantonese
restaurant, lobby and rooftop pool bars, and an all-day dining
restaurant with views of the Petronas Twin Towers.
The hotel will also offer an executive lounge for business
travellers, a spa, wellness-focused fitness centre and
rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur.
See other recent
news regarding:
Four Seasons,
Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia.