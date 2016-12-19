Four Seasons Signs Hotel and Residences in Kuala Lumpur

Four Seasons, one of the world's most highly respected luxury hotel brands, has unveiled plans for a Four Seasons hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Set to open in early 2018, the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur will be located in the heart of the Golden Triangle neighbourhood, Kuala Lumpur’s thriving business and financial district.

The hotel will be part of a 65-storey mixed-use tower that will include 242 Four Seasons Private Residences, 27 serviced apartments, a 209-key Four Seasons hotel and a five-floor, 300,000 square foot (27,900 square metre) luxury retail podium, collectively known as Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur.

The hotel will also overlook the KLCC Park and be directly connected to the esplanade, allowing guests to take full advantage of the park’s 50 acres (20 hectares) of green space, including lush gardens, fountains, waterfalls, a wading pool, and jogging track.

“One the most dynamic and fastest growing cities in the world, Kuala Lumpur is a key hub for both business and leisure travel, and an exciting destination for Four Seasons to establish a presence,” said J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “We’re proud to work in partnership with Venus Assets to bring their vision for this remarkable property to life. We look forward to welcoming luxury travellers and private residence owners to experience Four Seasons legendary hospitality in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s most vibrant neighbourhood, the Golden Triangle.”

The Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur hotel will feature four dining outlets, including a Cantonese restaurant, lobby and rooftop pool bars, and an all-day dining restaurant with views of the Petronas Twin Towers.

The hotel will also offer an executive lounge for business travellers, a spa, wellness-focused fitness centre and rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur.

