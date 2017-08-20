TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 19 December 2016
Mantra Partners Royal Queensland Show - Ekka

Mantra has partnered with the annual Royal Queensland Show, or Ekka as it's most commonly known, to entice more visitors to Brisbane for the event.

In 2017, the Brisbane show will run over two weekends from 11 to 20 August 2017, with Mantra Group being an official accommodation partner of the Ekka as well as the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show.

With a focus on sales and marketing, the new partnership will see Mantra Group and the RNA, who run both events, collaborate on joint campaigns that will be supported with cross-promotion, public relations, advertising, social media and corporate hospitality opportunities.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said the company will be encouraging Queenslanders and those travelling from further afield to visit the events with a range of ticket and show packages which will available for purchase from early next year at nine of its Brisbane hotels.

“As a Queensland headquartered company, we’re excited to partner with the RNA to showcase the best of Queensland and join them in celebrating the Ekka’s milestone 140th year in 2017,” said Mr East.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou, said, “Since 1876, more than 30 million people have come through the gates to celebrate the country coming to the city for the state’s biggest and most loved annual event. The Ekka is a Queensland institution which showcases our state’s rich cultural heritage and diversity and has created lifelong memories for countless generations.”

Held over ten full days, the Ekka is Queensland's largest annual event attracting about 400,000 people to Brisbane each year to attend and compete, at the show. The event showcases the best of Queensland with animal competitions, award-winning food and wine, live entertainment, carnival fun, family shopping, educational activities and more.

