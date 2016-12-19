|
The Bombardier CS300 has been awarded Type Validation by
the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
This most recent approval means that both the CS300 aircraft and the smaller CS100
aircraft are now approved by Transport Canada, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA.
The FAA recently
conducted an operational evaluation on the CS100 and CS300
aircraft and determined that both aircraft will share the same
pilot type rating, allowing operators to benefit from
significant cost-saving opportunities.
“These airworthiness
validations by international authorities recognize the exhaustive
process and excellent work done by Bombardier, in conjunction with
Transport Canada, who awarded the C Series aircraft their original
aircraft type approvals,” said François Caza, Vice President,
Product Development and Chief Engineer and Head of Bombardier’s
Design Approval Organization. “C Series aircraft combine new
materials, new manufacturing processes and new design
philosophies, which are fully recognized through the completion of
these validations by major international authorities.”
The C Series, comprising the CS100 and CS300, is optimized for the 100
to 150-seat market segment.
The two aircraft types, powered by Pratt &
Whitney PurePower PW1500G engines, have
over 99% parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating.
