The Bombardier CS300 has been awarded Type Validation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This most recent approval means that both the CS300 aircraft and the smaller CS100 aircraft are now approved by Transport Canada, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA.

The FAA recently conducted an operational evaluation on the CS100 and CS300 aircraft and determined that both aircraft will share the same pilot type rating, allowing operators to benefit from significant cost-saving opportunities.

“These airworthiness validations by international authorities recognize the exhaustive process and excellent work done by Bombardier, in conjunction with Transport Canada, who awarded the C Series aircraft their original aircraft type approvals,” said François Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer and Head of Bombardier’s Design Approval Organization. “C Series aircraft combine new materials, new manufacturing processes and new design philosophies, which are fully recognized through the completion of these validations by major international authorities.”

The C Series, comprising the CS100 and CS300, is optimized for the 100 to 150-seat market segment.

The two aircraft types, powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G engines, have over 99% parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating.



See other recent news regarding: Bombardier, CS300, FAA.