SITA to Upgrade Air India’s Operations

Air India has selected SITA to transform its communications and network infrastructure. The seven-year deal will see SITA roll out the latest communication technology both in India and internationally. Through SITA Connect, Air India will be able to link all 93 international outstations and its six biggest airports in India to the airline's central hubs in New Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, the airline will be able to leverage AirportHub, SITA's unique shared infrastructure which allows airlines to connect all their applications and IT systems at an airport quickly and easily. It removes the complexity of dealing with local telecom providers and adds flexibility and agility to route management. SITA will also provide access to services, applications and data on any device and in any location through its End-User Computing solution. As a single-source provider embracing both traditional desktop and the latest technologies, SITA will provide both hardware and support to more than 500 Air India agents and employees globally. With an increasing number of travelers going online to book their flights, SITA's Content Delivery Network will help optimize Air India's web applications such as flight bookings and web check-in, providing a solid foundation on which to build the airline's online business. The latest agreement builds on the solid relationship Air India has with SITA which has over the years provided a range of other technological solutions, including the airline's passenger management system and more recently Air India's new passenger app. Ashwani Lohani, Chairman and MD of Air India, said, "Having been a long-standing technology partner in aviation, SITA is able to fulfill the vision of passenger experience by identifying appropriate innovations covering network and communications that can help the airline to become more efficient and cost effective. This will help us benefit from the opportunities in the fast-growing Indian aviation market while elevating our international competitiveness."