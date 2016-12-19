SITA to Upgrade Air India’s Operations

|
Air India has selected SITA to transform its
communications and network infrastructure.
The seven-year deal will see
SITA roll out the latest communication technology both in India
and internationally.
Through SITA Connect, Air India will be
able to link all 93 international outstations and its six biggest
airports in India to the airline’s central hubs in New Delhi and
Mumbai.
In addition, the airline will be able to leverage
AirportHub, SITA’s unique shared infrastructure which allows airlines to
connect all their applications and IT systems at an airport
quickly and easily. It removes the complexity of dealing with
local telecom providers and adds flexibility and agility to route
management.
SITA will also provide access to services,
applications and data on any device and in any location through
its End-User Computing
solution. As a single-source provider embracing both traditional
desktop and the latest technologies, SITA will provide both
hardware and support to more than 500 Air India agents and employees globally.
With an increasing number of travelers going
online to book their flights, SITA’s Content Delivery Network
will help optimize Air India’s web applications such as flight
bookings and web check-in, providing a solid foundation on which
to build the airline’s online business.
The latest agreement builds on the solid
relationship Air India has with SITA which has over the years
provided a range of other technological solutions, including the
airline’s passenger management system and more recently Air
India’s new passenger app.
Ashwani Lohani, Chairman and MD of Air India, said,
“Having been a long-standing technology partner in aviation, SITA
is able to fulfill the vision of passenger experience by
identifying appropriate innovations covering network and
communications that can help the airline to become more efficient
and cost effective. This will help us benefit from the
opportunities in the fast-growing Indian aviation market while
elevating our international competitiveness.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Air India,
India,
SITA.