Air Canada Launches Seasonal Montreal - San Juan Flights

Air Canada has launched non-stop weekly flights between Montreal and San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico.

Air Canada's Montreal-San Juan flights will operate with a 146-seat Airbus A320 featuring two classes of service with 14 Business Class seats and 132 seats in Economy Class.

The aircraft features a personal seatback In-Flight Entertainment system and a power outlet available at every seat throughout the aircraft.

"This new route from Montreal will make it easier for customers to travel to Puerto Rico from eastern Canada and complements our existing twice-weekly services between Toronto and San Juan," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "It also strengthens Air Canada's Montreal hub, which is playing a significant strategic role in our ongoing global expansion. Our capacity in Montreal is up nearly 20 per cent over the last two years and in the past year alone we have launched or announced 13 new destinations from the city, including Shanghai, Algiers, Lyon, and Marseille."

Flight AC958 departs Montreal every Saturday at 08:00 to arrive in San Juan at 14:00.

AC959 will depart San Juan at 14:45 and arrive in Montreal at 18:59, also on Saturdays.

Air Canada Service operates until 22 April 2017.



