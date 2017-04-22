Air Canada Launches Seasonal Montreal - San Juan Flights

|
Air Canada has launched non-stop weekly flights
between Montreal and San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International
Airport in Puerto Rico.
Air Canada's Montreal-San Juan flights will
operate with a 146-seat Airbus A320 featuring two classes of
service with 14 Business Class seats and 132 seats in Economy
Class.
The aircraft features a personal seatback
In-Flight Entertainment system and a power outlet available at
every seat throughout the aircraft.
"This new route from Montreal will make it
easier for customers to travel to Puerto Rico from eastern Canada
and complements our existing twice-weekly services between Toronto
and San Juan," said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines
at Air Canada. "It also strengthens Air Canada's Montreal hub,
which is playing a significant strategic role in our ongoing
global expansion. Our capacity in Montreal is up nearly 20 per
cent over the last two years and in the past year alone we have
launched or announced 13 new destinations from the city, including
Shanghai, Algiers, Lyon, and Marseille."
Flight AC958 departs Montreal every Saturday at
08:00 to arrive in San Juan at 14:00.
AC959 will depart San Juan at 14:45 and arrive
in Montreal at 18:59, also on Saturdays.
Air Canada Service operates until 22 April 2017.
