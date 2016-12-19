TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 19 December 2016
Airbus’ Airline1 Returns for A350-1000 Flight Test Campaign

With the A350-1000’s flight test campaign now underway, Airbus has brought back Airline1 – the simulated airline experience focusing on aircraft maturity and operability, which was successfully introduced during the A350-900 version’s certification process.

Airline1 comprises a dedicated staff that operates a hangar and maintenance control centre in coordination with Airbus’ flight-test team. This allows for daily maintenance, support and repair operations in an environment similar to what the jetliner will experience in commercial service.

Airbus A350-1000

Philippe Garnier, Head of A350 XWB Maturity & Operability at Airbus, said that for the A350-1000’s flight test campaign, Airline1 has an even sharper focus on visual inspections of the airframe and cabin.

“We’re reinforcing Airline1 to improve the way we manage potential failures and increase our understanding not just of the aircraft, but of our customers’ world, too,” he said. “Ultimately this is about improving maintenance efficiency, developing effective health monitoring and delivering machines that have the highest-possible levels of maturity to our customers.”

These reinforcements include an operability “test card” that helps recreate an airline’s operating environment. It is boosted by the use of standard operating procedures for pre-flight and cockpit preparation, while referring to airline technical documentation for troubleshooting. Additionally, the health of the A350-1000 flight test fleet will be tracked using Airbus’ AirTHM real-time monitoring, and predictive monitoring will be tested as well.

The no. 1 A350-1000 performed its maiden flight from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France last month, and is one of three aircraft that will participate in the new jetliner’s flight test and certification campaign.

Latest Travel News
