Airbus’ Airline1 Returns for A350-1000 Flight Test Campaign

|
With the
A350-1000’s flight test
campaign now underway, Airbus has brought back Airline1 – the
simulated airline experience focusing on aircraft maturity and
operability, which was successfully introduced during the A350-900
version’s certification process.
Airline1 comprises a
dedicated staff that operates a hangar and maintenance control centre in coordination with Airbus’ flight-test team. This allows
for daily maintenance, support and repair operations in an
environment similar to what the jetliner will experience in
commercial service.
Philippe Garnier, Head of A350 XWB Maturity & Operability at
Airbus, said that for the A350-1000’s flight test
campaign, Airline1 has an even sharper focus on visual
inspections of the airframe and cabin.
“We’re reinforcing Airline1 to improve the way we manage
potential failures and increase our understanding not just of the
aircraft, but of our customers’ world, too,” he said. “Ultimately
this is about improving maintenance efficiency, developing
effective health monitoring and delivering machines that have the
highest-possible levels of maturity to our customers.”
These reinforcements include an operability “test card” that helps
recreate an airline’s operating environment. It is boosted by the
use of standard operating procedures for pre-flight and cockpit
preparation, while referring to airline technical documentation
for troubleshooting. Additionally, the health of the A350-1000
flight test fleet will be tracked using Airbus’ AirTHM real-time
monitoring, and predictive monitoring will be tested as well.
The no. 1
A350-1000 performed its maiden flight from Toulouse-Blagnac
Airport in France last month, and is one of three aircraft that
will participate in the new jetliner’s flight test and
certification campaign.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
A350,
A350-1000.