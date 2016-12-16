Dusit Signs Two D2 Hotels in Bali, Indonesia

|
Dusit has signed a management
agreement with Indonesian property developer PT. Merpati Abadi
Sejahtera and PT. Ayana Realty to bring its
dusitD2 brand to Indonesia for the first time.
Slated for
completion in 2018 the two new
properties will open carrying the dusitD2 name: dusitD2 Sunset
Road and dusitD2 Kuta Beach, Bali.
dusitD2 Sunset Road is just 15
minutes by car from the Kuta Beach, Double Six Beach, the
beachfront Beachwalk shopping mall, Mal Bali Galeria shopping
mall, and the lively Legian beachfront area.
Upon
completion, the property will feature 380 guest rooms, three
international restaurants, a rooftop bar, a fitness studio, spa
and swimming pool. A separate building of approximately 100 rooms
will operate as a condotel, making it an enticing prospect for
property investors.
dusitD2 Kuta Beach, Bali is located in the heart
of Kuta and comprises of 278 guestrooms distributed across two buildings.
The
hotel will feature an international
restaurant, a rooftop bar, a fitness studio, spa and swimming
pool.
Both properties are within 30 minutes’ drive of
Ngurah Rai International Airport.
“We are delighted to
partner with PT. Merpati Abadi Sejahtera and PT. Ayana Realty to
bring the dusitD2 brand to Indonesia,” said Dusit International’s
Chief Operating Officer, Mr Lim Boon Kwee. “Bali is world-renowned
for its sandy beaches, lush rice terraces, rolling hills, colourful culture, and vibrant arts scene, and Kuta is the perfect
base from which to explore it all. With its Plug n’ Play facilities, free WiFi, and modern design, our ‘next generation’
dusitD2 brand is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of the
young, tech-savvy travellers who make up the majority of the
island’s some ten million annual foreign visitors. We look forward
to welcoming them in 2018.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Dusit,
Bali,
Indonesia.