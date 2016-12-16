Dusit Signs Two D2 Hotels in Bali, Indonesia

Dusit has signed a management agreement with Indonesian property developer PT. Merpati Abadi Sejahtera and PT. Ayana Realty to bring its dusitD2 brand to Indonesia for the first time.

Slated for completion in 2018 the two new properties will open carrying the dusitD2 name: dusitD2 Sunset Road and dusitD2 Kuta Beach, Bali.

dusitD2 Sunset Road is just 15 minutes by car from the Kuta Beach, Double Six Beach, the beachfront Beachwalk shopping mall, Mal Bali Galeria shopping mall, and the lively Legian beachfront area.

Upon completion, the property will feature 380 guest rooms, three international restaurants, a rooftop bar, a fitness studio, spa and swimming pool. A separate building of approximately 100 rooms will operate as a condotel, making it an enticing prospect for property investors.

dusitD2 Kuta Beach, Bali is located in the heart of Kuta and comprises of 278 guestrooms distributed across two buildings. The hotel will feature an international restaurant, a rooftop bar, a fitness studio, spa and swimming pool.

Both properties are within 30 minutes’ drive of Ngurah Rai International Airport.

“We are delighted to partner with PT. Merpati Abadi Sejahtera and PT. Ayana Realty to bring the dusitD2 brand to Indonesia,” said Dusit International’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Lim Boon Kwee. “Bali is world-renowned for its sandy beaches, lush rice terraces, rolling hills, colourful culture, and vibrant arts scene, and Kuta is the perfect base from which to explore it all. With its Plug n’ Play facilities, free WiFi, and modern design, our ‘next generation’ dusitD2 brand is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of the young, tech-savvy travellers who make up the majority of the island’s some ten million annual foreign visitors. We look forward to welcoming them in 2018.”

