Ascott Acquires Hotel in Dublin, Ireland

Ascott has expanded its global footprint to
Ireland, one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, with the
acquisition of the 136-unit Temple Bar Hotel in Dublin for EUR55.1
million (S$83.6 million).
The Temple Bar Hotel sits on Fleet Street, minutes away from Dame
Street, a main thoroughfare in the Irish capital where many
financial institutions such as the Central Bank of Ireland, Allied
Irish Bank and Ulster Bank are situated. It is also within walking distance to the International Financial Services Centre that
houses more than 500 companies including global financial
institutions, law firms, audit firms and taxation advisors.
Its
central location offers guests convenient access to Grafton Street
and Henry Street, the two main shopping streets in Dublin. In
addition, major event facilities such as the Convention Centre
Dublin, the 3Arena and Aviva Stadium are nearby.
The Temple Bar Hotel
also benefits from key transport services that are within easy
reach from its door step – the Dublin Area Rapid Transit and LUAS
(Dublin’s light rail tram system) lines as well as extensive bus
network provide guests with swift connection to the airport and
the rest of the city.
Mr
Alfred Ong, Ascott’s Managing Director for Europe, said, “Acquiring an operating property in Dublin will give us a much faster time-to-market. The property has
been achieving over 80% occupancy in the last few months and we
are confident that we will be able to add value to this prime
asset. There are already plans to rebrand the property at a later date. This acquisition brings Ascott’s portfolio in Europe to more
than 5,400 units in 45 properties across 19 cities in Belgium, France, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom.”
Ascott has achieved record growth this year
with more than 10,000 apartment units added globally. It also
launched
lyf, a new brand
which will complement its other existing brands to accelerate Ascott’s growth to achieve its 80,000-unit target globally by
2020.
