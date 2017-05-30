Singapore Airlines to Launch Flights to Stockholm via Moscow in May 2017

|
Stockholm will become the second Scandinavian
city in Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) route network in May, when the
airline introduces flights to Sweden’s capital, via Moscow.
Subject to regulatory approvals, flights to
Stockholm will be launched on 30 May 2017 and will be operated
with Airbus A350-900 aircraft - the latest addition to the SIA
fleet.
The new flights will complement SIA’s
existing flights to Copenhagen in Denmark.
SIA currently operates four weekly flights
to the Russian capital Moscow from Singapore. From 30 May,
frequency will increase to five per week and the flights will
continue on to Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport.
Star Alliance partner Scandinavian Airlines will
codeshare on the new services. Subject to approval from
competition authorities, the new services will also be included in
a joint venture agreement between the two airlines that took
effect in 2013 covering flights between Scandinavia and Singapore.
“We have been evaluating services to Stockholm
for several years and are pleased that we can now introduce
services to the Swedish capital using the newest aircraft in our
fleet, the Airbus A350-900. It is encouraging that our partnership
with Scandinavian Airlines is going from strength to strength,”
said SIA’s CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong. “This is another example of how together with
partners we can jointly offer more travel options for our
customers, bringing Southeast Asia and Scandinavia closer in
addition to meeting increasing demand for travel between Southwest
Pacific and Northern Europe. With the new services to Stockholm
complementing existing flights to Copenhagen, customers will soon
have the choice of two convenient gateways to explore the
increasingly popular Nordic countries.”
SIA’s
A350-900 aircraft are fitted with 253
seats, including 42 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class
and 187 in Economy Class.
Tickets for the new Stockholm flights
will be made available for sale progressively through the various
distribution channels.
