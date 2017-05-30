Singapore Airlines to Launch Flights to Stockholm via Moscow in May 2017

Stockholm will become the second Scandinavian city in Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) route network in May, when the airline introduces flights to Sweden’s capital, via Moscow. Subject to regulatory approvals, flights to Stockholm will be launched on 30 May 2017 and will be operated with Airbus A350-900 aircraft - the latest addition to the SIA fleet. The new flights will complement SIA’s existing flights to Copenhagen in Denmark. SIA currently operates four weekly flights to the Russian capital Moscow from Singapore. From 30 May, frequency will increase to five per week and the flights will continue on to Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport. Star Alliance partner Scandinavian Airlines will codeshare on the new services. Subject to approval from competition authorities, the new services will also be included in a joint venture agreement between the two airlines that took effect in 2013 covering flights between Scandinavia and Singapore. “We have been evaluating services to Stockholm for several years and are pleased that we can now introduce services to the Swedish capital using the newest aircraft in our fleet, the Airbus A350-900. It is encouraging that our partnership with Scandinavian Airlines is going from strength to strength,” said SIA’s CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong. “This is another example of how together with partners we can jointly offer more travel options for our customers, bringing Southeast Asia and Scandinavia closer in addition to meeting increasing demand for travel between Southwest Pacific and Northern Europe. With the new services to Stockholm complementing existing flights to Copenhagen, customers will soon have the choice of two convenient gateways to explore the increasingly popular Nordic countries.” SIA’s A350-900 aircraft are fitted with 253 seats, including 42 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class and 187 in Economy Class. Tickets for the new Stockholm flights will be made available for sale progressively through the various distribution channels. See other recent news regarding: SIA, Singapore Airlines, Changi.