|
SITA’s Scan&Fly bag drop units have been
installed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport,
India's second busiest airport.
The Scan&Fly units allow
passengers that have already checked in online to quickly tag and
drop their baggage before heading directly to the gate.
The units
are available to passengers of Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet,
Go and Indigo.
The plug-and-play design of SITA Scan&Fly allows
the bag drop solution to be easily installed onto existing airport
check-in desks, making use of Scan&Fly’s horizontal support frame. This maximizes terminal space while
leveraging the speed of self-service.
Rajeev Jain, CEO, Mumbai International Airport
Pvt Ltd, said, “MIAL would like to maintain and grow its position
as the most innovative airport in India, using technology to
optimize the current airport infrastructure and manage the rapid
growth of passengers. SITA’s Scan&Fly fits the bill perfectly,
allowing the airport to use proven self-service technology to
speed up the baggage process while providing passengers with more
self-service options along their journey.”
Currently, 54%
of passengers in India use some self-service technology. However,
given Indian travelers’ propensity to use technology, this rate is
expected to rise sharply over the next few years.
Maneesh
Jaikrishna, SITA Vice President, India and Subcontinent, said,
“Travelers globally have shown a strong preference to use
technology to help them through their journey. Travelers in India
are no exception. SITA continues to explore new ways in which we
can provide passengers more convenience using self-service
technologies, helping airports maximize their infrastructure while
improving the overall passenger experience.”
See other recent
news regarding:
SITA,
Mumbai,
Technology.