SITA’s Scan&Fly bag drop units have been installed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport, India's second busiest airport.

The Scan&Fly units allow passengers that have already checked in online to quickly tag and drop their baggage before heading directly to the gate.

The units are available to passengers of Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Go and Indigo.

The plug-and-play design of SITA Scan&Fly allows the bag drop solution to be easily installed onto existing airport check-in desks, making use of Scan&Fly’s horizontal support frame. This maximizes terminal space while leveraging the speed of self-service.

Rajeev Jain, CEO, Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd, said, “MIAL would like to maintain and grow its position as the most innovative airport in India, using technology to optimize the current airport infrastructure and manage the rapid growth of passengers. SITA’s Scan&Fly fits the bill perfectly, allowing the airport to use proven self-service technology to speed up the baggage process while providing passengers with more self-service options along their journey.”

Currently, 54% of passengers in India use some self-service technology. However, given Indian travelers’ propensity to use technology, this rate is expected to rise sharply over the next few years.

Maneesh Jaikrishna, SITA Vice President, India and Subcontinent, said, “Travelers globally have shown a strong preference to use technology to help them through their journey. Travelers in India are no exception. SITA continues to explore new ways in which we can provide passengers more convenience using self-service technologies, helping airports maximize their infrastructure while improving the overall passenger experience.”



