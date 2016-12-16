594,933 Hotel Rooms Under Construction in Asia Pacific

|
According to STR’s November 2016 Pipeline Report,
there are 594,933 hotel rooms in 2,659 projects Under Contract in
the Asia Pacific region.
The total represents a 5.7% increase in
rooms Under Contract compared with November 2015.
The Asia Pacific region reported 254,471 rooms in 1,099
projects In Construction for the month, a 0.8% year-on-year decrease
in rooms.
Among the countries in the region, China
reported the most rooms In Construction with 136,451 rooms in 510
hotels.
Two other countries each reported more than 20,000 rooms
In Construction: India with 24,646 rooms in 154 hotels, and Indonesia
with 23,440 rooms in 120 hotels.
Under Contract data includes projects in the In
Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not
include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
See other recent
news regarding:
STR,
Pipeline,
RevPAR.