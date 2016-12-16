594,933 Hotel Rooms Under Construction in Asia Pacific

According to STR’s November 2016 Pipeline Report, there are 594,933 hotel rooms in 2,659 projects Under Contract in the Asia Pacific region.

The total represents a 5.7% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with November 2015.

The Asia Pacific region reported 254,471 rooms in 1,099 projects In Construction for the month, a 0.8% year-on-year decrease in rooms.

Among the countries in the region, China reported the most rooms In Construction with 136,451 rooms in 510 hotels.

Two other countries each reported more than 20,000 rooms In Construction: India with 24,646 rooms in 154 hotels, and Indonesia with 23,440 rooms in 120 hotels.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

