Aeromar Takes Delivery of First ATR 42-600

Aeromar has taken delivery of its first ATR 42-600.
The aircraft is the first to be delivered
of a firm order for 8 firm ATR -600 aircraft (6
ATR 72-600s and 2 ATR 42-600s) with options for an additional 6 ATR
72-600s.
With this first delivery, Aeromar will
progressively replace its previous generation fleet composed of
9 ATR 42-500s and 4 ATR 42-300s. The airline already
operates two ATR 72-600s, introduced in 2013.
The introduction of the new ATR
42-600s and ATR 72-600s, configured with 48 and 72 seats,
respectively, will also enable Aeromar to add passenger capacity,
to boost the number of main routes, and to create new connections
within its regional network across Mexico.
Andrés Fabre, Chief Executive Officer of Aeromar,
said, “The
ATR -600s are the optimal solution for our needs in terms of
short-haul connectivity. In order to further enhance our ability
to meet our passengers’ expectations, with the new ATR -600s we
will be providing them with the most modern standards of comfort
and cabin interiors design.”
ATR 42-600
Passenger capacity: 46 to 50 seats
Engines: PW127M, from Pratt & Whitney Canada
Maximum power
at take-off: 2400 shaft horsepower (SHP) per engine
Maximum
weight at take-off: 18,600 kg
Maximum payload: 5,500 kg
Maximum range with full passenger load: 800 nautical miles
(1,483 km)
Christian Scherer,
Chief Executive Officer of ATR, said, “Regional routes in
Mexico are expanding and the expected economic growth of the
country in the years to come will bring new opportunities to set
up new connections. ATR will continue working daily with Aeromar
to respond to this increasing demand with the most fuel-efficient,
reliable and modern technologies as well as best-in-class
services.”
