ANA Becomes First Airbus A320neo Operator in Japan

ANA has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first A320neo operator in Japan.

ANA’s A320neo is configured for 146 passengers in a two-class cabin layout with 8 business class seats and 138 economy class seats. It is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower PW1100G-JM engines.

ANA plans to start scheduled commercial services with the aircraft, from Japan to countries in Asia from January 2017.

ANA placed orders for a total of 37 A320 Family aircraft including seven A320neos, 26 A321neos and four A321ceos in 2014 and 2015. The company also ordered three A380s this year.

