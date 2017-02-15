TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 16 December 2016
137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok to Open 15 February 2017

[HD video and podcast below] The 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok is scheduled to open on 15 February 2017.

 The property, the second for 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts, is located on Sukhumvit Soi 39, a trendy residential area of the city.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok will feature 34 suites and 179 private residences.

Ayutthaya Suite at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok

In addition to different F&B outlets, the property will include a Sky Bar and rooftop infinity edged pool on the 32nd floor, as well as a spa and wellness center. 

 The hotel suites will be located from the 24th to 32nd floor with four categories of one and two bedrooms ranging from 70-127 square meters.

 Features will include private dining tables, private butler service, maxi bars with wine cellars, mood lighting, high ceilings, large walk-in wardrobes and marble en-suite bathrooms with chic circular baths complete with built in TV.

 The spacious balconies will be the ultimate chill zone, complete with the traditional 137 Pillars House signature rocking chair and an oversized day-bed for two from which to enjoy the view.

Introductory rates for the hotel suites start from Baht 18,500++ (US$ 514) per night for two people. This includes fast track immigration service at the airport, private round trip airport transfers, 24-hour butler service, all-day daily breakfast, available from 06.30-22:30, access to the Leonowens Club, use of the hotel’s private London Cab to Emquartier shopping complex and complimentary Wi-Fi. The rate is subject to applicable service charge and government taxes. Terms and conditions apply.

137 Pillars Residences

The Residences are made up of a mix of studios as well as one and two bedroom options in four configurations ranging from 40-91 square meters, all with spacious private balconies.

Introductory rates for Residences start from Baht 4,500++ (US$ 125) per night for two people and include daily breakfast and complimentary Wi-Fi. Rates are subject to applicable service charge and government taxes. Terms and conditions apply.

137 Pillars Suites will be a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH).

HD Video Interview with Chris Stafford, COO, 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

