137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok to
Open 15 February 2017
[HD video and podcast below] The 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok is
scheduled to open on 15 February 2017.
The property, the second
for 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts, is located on Sukhumvit Soi 39, a trendy residential area of the city.
137 Pillars Suites &
Residences Bangkok will feature 34 suites and 179 private
residences.
In addition to different F&B outlets, the
property will include a Sky Bar and rooftop infinity edged pool on
the 32nd floor, as well as a spa and
wellness center.
The hotel suites will be located from the 24th
to 32nd floor with four categories of one and two bedrooms ranging
from 70-127 square meters.
Features will include private dining
tables, private butler service, maxi bars with wine cellars, mood lighting, high ceilings, large walk-in wardrobes and
marble en-suite bathrooms with chic circular baths
complete with built in TV.
The spacious balconies will be the ultimate
chill zone, complete with the traditional 137 Pillars House
signature rocking chair and an oversized day-bed for two from
which to enjoy the view.
Introductory rates for the hotel suites start from Baht 18,500++ (US$
514) per night for two people. This includes fast track immigration
service at the airport, private round trip airport transfers,
24-hour butler service, all-day daily breakfast, available from
06.30-22:30, access to the Leonowens Club, use of the
hotel’s private London Cab to Emquartier shopping complex and
complimentary Wi-Fi. The rate is subject to applicable service
charge and government taxes. Terms and conditions apply.
137 Pillars Residences
The
Residences are made up of a mix of studios as well as one and
two bedroom options in four
configurations ranging from 40-91 square meters, all with spacious
private balconies.
Introductory rates for Residences start from
Baht 4,500++ (US$ 125) per night for two people and include daily
breakfast and complimentary Wi-Fi. Rates are subject to applicable
service charge and government taxes. Terms and conditions apply.
137 Pillars Suites will be a
member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH).
HD Video Interview with
Chris Stafford, COO, 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts