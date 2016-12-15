Phuket Hotels Association Targets 100 Members by End-2017

|
The Phuket Hotels Association has reaching the
target of 50 members this year ahead of its official launch at the
upcoming Thailand Tourism Forum in January.
Led by Trisara General Manager Anthony
Lark in the role of President, the Phuket Hotels Association now
represents a membership profile of many of the island’s leading
internationally branded and independent luxury and mid-scale
hotels for a total of 8,820 rooms.
“It is a good start,” said Mr Lark.
“But we still have a lot of work to do as we aim to double
membership by the end of next year. We are pleased that the
industry on the island appreciates the importance of Phuket Hotels
Association so we can build the profile of the destination and
speak with the same voice in international markets as we develop
Brand Phuket. We all feel a strong commitment to the
destination and all members through Phuket Hotels Association are
active in investing in its future through key long-term
environmental and educational programmes which will provide the
foundations for ongoing development and sustainable success.”
Phuket Hotels Association will be officially launched on
23 January 2017 at the Thailand Tourism Forum being held at
InterContinental Bangkok by Founder and Thailand hotel veteran Wichit Na Ranong, who will be accompanied by Outrigger Resorts
Vice President, Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific and head of
marketing for Phuket Hotels Association Mark Simmons and QUO CEO
David Keen.
The session will present the Phuket Hotels
Association’s core objectives:
• To promote positive
stories about the experiences, natural beauty and people of
Phuket, offering support to local government and the tourism
authorities in promoting the destination.
• To support
underprivileged local children with scholarships in hotel
management at Phuket’s universities and colleges.
• To share
information with member hoteliers relating to environmentally
responsible best practices, recycling centers, and green suppliers.
The hotel association will also be launching
its first fundraising activity at a gala event in Phuket on 13 May
2017 which aims to raise THB3.5 million for a
hospitality-focused educational scholarship programme.
