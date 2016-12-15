Phuket Hotels Association Targets 100 Members by End-2017

The Phuket Hotels Association has reaching the target of 50 members this year ahead of its official launch at the upcoming Thailand Tourism Forum in January.

Led by Trisara General Manager Anthony Lark in the role of President, the Phuket Hotels Association now represents a membership profile of many of the island’s leading internationally branded and independent luxury and mid-scale hotels for a total of 8,820 rooms.

“It is a good start,” said Mr Lark. “But we still have a lot of work to do as we aim to double membership by the end of next year. We are pleased that the industry on the island appreciates the importance of Phuket Hotels Association so we can build the profile of the destination and speak with the same voice in international markets as we develop Brand Phuket. We all feel a strong commitment to the destination and all members through Phuket Hotels Association are active in investing in its future through key long-term environmental and educational programmes which will provide the foundations for ongoing development and sustainable success.”

Phuket Hotels Association will be officially launched on 23 January 2017 at the Thailand Tourism Forum being held at InterContinental Bangkok by Founder and Thailand hotel veteran Wichit Na Ranong, who will be accompanied by Outrigger Resorts Vice President, Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific and head of marketing for Phuket Hotels Association Mark Simmons and QUO CEO David Keen.

The session will present the Phuket Hotels Association’s core objectives:

• To promote positive stories about the experiences, natural beauty and people of Phuket, offering support to local government and the tourism authorities in promoting the destination.

• To support underprivileged local children with scholarships in hotel management at Phuket’s universities and colleges.

• To share information with member hoteliers relating to environmentally responsible best practices, recycling centers, and green suppliers.

The hotel association will also be launching its first fundraising activity at a gala event in Phuket on 13 May 2017 which aims to raise THB3.5 million for a hospitality-focused educational scholarship programme.



