Japan Airlines to Improve Operations with IBM MobileFirst

Japan Airlines has partnered IBM
to jointly develop IBM MobileFirst for iOS apps - Assign Tech and Inspect & Turn - to improve the aircraft
maintenance process.
Using iPad Pro and iPhone, aircraft engineers
have access to tools and processes that allow them to expedite
repairs and modifications to the aircraft.
Improving the
efficiency of aircraft maintenance for skilled engineers is an
important issue for every airline. In the short amount of time
that engineers have between landing and takeoff they need to check
maintenance status, prepare maintenance manuals and adjust any
necessary parts. They also need to communicate with related
departments all while traveling between the airport apron and
maintenance office.
Engineers who inspect
the aircraft can now check the estimated arrival time, review the
most up-to-date flight schedule and be alerted of any gate
changes, without having to contact the office. Instead of
reporting the progress of tasks via radio, engineers can now share
aircraft preparation status for a flight immediately using iPad
and iPhone.
"Appropriate, high-quality maintenance is
necessary to deliver safe and comfortable flights to our
customers," said Akira Takemura Senior Manager, Line Maintenance
Innovation Office JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. "Apple and IBM allow
us to improve the efficiency of aircraft arrival and departure
maintenance, helping ensure flight schedules and enhancing the
overall experience of our customers."
Inspect & Turn allows engineers real-time access to all the
relevant data from JAL systems of record, including work history,
crew reports and necessary parts and tools required for the job.
Assign Tech enables aircraft engineer supervisors to better
prepare for each maintenance task by utilizing analytics on repair
times, required parts and tools, and information collected
in-flight.
"Traditionally during aircraft arrival and
departure, engineers have to travel hundreds of meters between the
airport apron and the office in order to receive and relay
information," said Heidi Fillmore, Global Industry Executive
Partner, IBM Travel & Transportation. "We've tapped our deep
knowledge of the airline industry to develop a mobile solution
that puts critical information in the hands of flight maintenance
employees to enhance the collaboration among JAL aircraft
maintenance teams and improve airport processes, contributing to
flights arriving and leaving on time for a better travel
experience."
