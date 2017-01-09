TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 15 December 2016
Special Offers Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Connecting HK & UK: Review of Aviation Development

British Airways Heritage Collection and Ming-Ai (London) Institute have opened an exhibition - “Connecting HK & the UK: A Review of its Aviation Development” - at the Hong Kong Museum of History.

The exhibition showcases the development of aviation in Hong Kong over the last 80 years, and is free to visit until 9 January 2017. Visitors can also enjoy the complimentary scheduled guided tours and the five exclusive thematic talks.

The exhibition sets the scene to walk visitors down the memory lane from the historical Hong Kong Kai Tak Airport in the 1930s to today’s modern London Heathrow Terminal 5. It demonstrates the developments of aviation technology, air navigation systems, expansion of routes, improvements in passenger experiences, as well as the numerous facelifts of Hong Kong Kai Tak Airport and its Kowloon neighbourhood through history.

Model of a British Airways Concorde.

The precious historical artefacts on display include aircraft models and inflight menus used on the routes decades ago, showing the public the profound impact of air travel on the cultural and economic exchanges between the people who call Hong Kong or the UK, or both, “home”.

 Visitors will also have the chance to see a LEGO model of the old Kai Tak Airport and the entire Kowloon neighbourhood in 1990s.

Over the exhibition period, five thematic talks with inter-related topics will be hosted at the Museum’s Lecture Hall by celebrated  speakers in their fields. Public guided tours will also be provided to visitors in both Cantonese and English.

Richard Tams, British Airways’ executive vice president for China, said, “We are very impressed with the excitingly new elements in the exhibition. Apart from the LEGO model of Kai Tak Airport and entire Kowloon City neighbourhood in the 1990s, we are also brining the “Magic Mirror” to the people in Hong Kong for the first time. Visitors can take home souvenir photos of them “trying on” different virtual British Airways vintage uniforms with the help of a high-tech mirror, completed with the vintage imagery of aircraft or cabin interiors in the background of the photos. We have also installed a Flight Simulator game at the exhibition so visitors experience flying through iconic UK landmarks like a real pilot! The Duke of Cambridge Prince William also played this game at the Great Festival of Creativity in Shanghai in 2015. He played it so well and he enjoyed the game very much.”

For the guided tours, visitors can choose either Cantonese or English sessions. Cantonese sessions are available at 13:00 on Monday, Wednesday to Sunday and public holidays. English sessions are available at 17:00 on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. Each tour will last for 45 minutes and admit 20 visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

The five thematic talks will be held in the Lecture Hall, G/F, Hong Kong Museum of History on 14, 21, 24, 25 and 31 December.

Ming-Ai (London) Institute’s dean, Chungwen Li said, "It is an absolute pleasure for us to be part of this exhibition. This exhibition showcases the significant changes of aviation development over the 80 years, which also represents how aviation connects the Chinese communities between Hong Kong and the UK. Our aim is to collect, to preserve and to share cultural heritage stories like these with the general public.”

See also: HD Videos from Association of Asia Pacific Airlines' (AAPA) 60th Assembly of Presidents in Manila, Philippines.

See other recent news regarding: BA, British Airways, Museum.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2016 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com