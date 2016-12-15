Best Western is set to expand its portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the rebranding of Hula Hula Resort & Spa in Krabi as the Best Western Hula Hula Ao Nang Resort.

The rebranding process has already commenced, and the resort will officially open its doors as the Best Western Hula Hula Ao Nang Resort in the first week of January 2017.

The resort offers a 76 rooms equipped with the latest amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, a view of the sea, pool or garden from either a private balcony or terrace. Some rooms even have the luxury of direct access to the resort’s lagoon-style swimming pool.

The resort also features a selection of dining options, including an authentic Thai restaurant, while leisure facilities include a bar, an outdoor pool and sunbathing terrace, spa and massage services, and a fitness club..

“With its spectacular scenery and wealth of natural assets, Krabi has always been one of Asia’s premier tourist destinations,” said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western’s Managing Director of International Operations for Asia. “Best Western had been seeking an opportunity in this desirable destination and we are delighted to have found such a high-quality resort in the heart of Ao Nang. Guests will love the open, tropical nature of Best Western Hula Hula Ao Nang Resort, and how easily accessible it is to the area’s main tourist attractions.”

