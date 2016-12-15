Putri Istiarini Joins Akaryn as Group Director of Sales and Marketing

|
Thailand-based Akaryn Hotel Group has appointed
Putri Istiarini as Group Director of Sales and Marketing.
Ms.
Istiarini's career started in Bali in 1993 working for brands such
as Mandarin Oriental, Banyan Tree, Shangri-La, Westin and
InterContinental.
After honing her skills and abilities in the
luxury leisure segment for 13 years, Ms. Istiarini decided to
pursue broader roles in new territories, first moving to Ho Chi
Minh (Saigon) and then to China with Marco Polo Hotels. There she
gained experience in the corporate, group and MICE
segments and was ultimately promoted to Group DOSM for Marco Polo
Hotels based in Hong Kong.
More recently, Istiarini has been based
in Bangkok with the Onyx Hospitality Group as their Director of
Global Sales.
"At Akaryn Hotel Group, we're proud to
continuously invest in core talents that benefit all properties in
our portfolio and further support our vision for cultivating
boutique offerings across Southeast Asia," said Akaryn Hotel
Group's founder and
managing director, Anchalika Kijkanakorn. "We're delighted to have
Putri join our team and I am positive that her knowledge of the
Asian region and strategic mindset will bring tremendous value to
Akaryn Hotel Group and its hotels."
