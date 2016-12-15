Putri Istiarini Joins Akaryn as Group Director of Sales and Marketing

Thailand-based Akaryn Hotel Group has appointed Putri Istiarini as Group Director of Sales and Marketing.

Ms. Istiarini's career started in Bali in 1993 working for brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Banyan Tree, Shangri-La, Westin and InterContinental.

After honing her skills and abilities in the luxury leisure segment for 13 years, Ms. Istiarini decided to pursue broader roles in new territories, first moving to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and then to China with Marco Polo Hotels. There she gained experience in the corporate, group and MICE segments and was ultimately promoted to Group DOSM for Marco Polo Hotels based in Hong Kong.

More recently, Istiarini has been based in Bangkok with the Onyx Hospitality Group as their Director of Global Sales.

"At Akaryn Hotel Group, we're proud to continuously invest in core talents that benefit all properties in our portfolio and further support our vision for cultivating boutique offerings across Southeast Asia," said Akaryn Hotel Group's founder and managing director, Anchalika Kijkanakorn. "We're delighted to have Putri join our team and I am positive that her knowledge of the Asian region and strategic mindset will bring tremendous value to Akaryn Hotel Group and its hotels."

