Honeywell to Upgrade Air Methods’ Sky Connect Tracker System

Honeywell has
entered into an agreement with Air Methods, one of America’s largest
emergency air medical providers and helicopter operators, to provide
its fleet with Honeywell’s Sky Connect Tracker III satellite
communications and helicopter tracking system.
Under the
agreement, Honeywell will upgrade Air Methods’ existing Sky
Connect Tracker II system to the Sky Connect Tracker III system,
providing new units as required and supporting Air Methods with
monthly services.
The new system will enable phone and text
services while in the sky through the Iridium satellite network,
giving pilots the ability to stay in touch in remote places with
no available cell reception.
In addition, the new system will
enable fleet managers to track the location of their helicopters
anywhere in the world while providing functionality for flight
data monitoring.
Air Methods will also
have the ability to collect data from onboard systems to record
and communicate aircraft performance and potential maintenance
needs, enabling a safer and more efficient fleet.
“Air Methods’ helicopter fleet operates to
provide critical care access to people in need. Because of this,
its aircraft have a real need for enhanced safety products and
better operational efficiency to effectively perform their job,”
said Tom Hart, vice president, Defense and Space, Honeywell
Aerospace. “Honeywell is providing a connected, and more
importantly safer, experience for Air Methods’ helicopter fleet
with Sky Connect Tracker III. In one product, operators get a
robust solution that provides access to talk, text, data and
flight data monitoring services, making sure that a helicopter can
be tracked and can communicate with home anywhere in the world.”
