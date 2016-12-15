Air Caraïbes Takes Delivery of First ATR 72-600

|
Air Caraïbes has taken delivery of its first ATR
72-600.
The aircraft, delivered in Toulouse, is part of an
order for three ATR 72-600s placed in 2014. Delivery of the
aircraft
will continue until 2019.
The new 74-seat ATR
72-600s, equipped with PW127M engines, have 4 more seats than the current ATR 72-500s in
operation, enabling the airline to increase capacity
throughout its entire regional network.
To date, Air Caraïbes
operates the ATR aircraft on various connections between Pointe-à-Pitre,
Fort-de-France, Saint-Martin, and Saint-Lucia, as well as on
longer routes to Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).
Marc Rochet, Chief Executive
Officer of Air Caraïbes, said, “We have been using ATRs for
over fifteen years and are very satisfied with their operating
results. ATRs are an essential part of our fleet and our business
strategy, and we are delighted to offer the most modern and
comfortable version to our passengers.”
ATR 72-600
Passenger capacity: 68 to 78
seats
Engines: Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M
Maximum
take-off power: 2,750 horsepower per engine
Maximum
take-off weight: 23,000 kg
Maximum disposable load: 7,500
kg
Maximum flight range at maximum load: 900 nautical miles
(1,665 km)
