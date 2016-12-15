Air Caraïbes Takes Delivery of First ATR 72-600

Air Caraïbes has taken delivery of its first ATR 72-600.

The aircraft, delivered in Toulouse, is part of an order for three ATR 72-600s placed in 2014. Delivery of the aircraft will continue until 2019.

The new 74-seat ATR 72-600s, equipped with PW127M engines, have 4 more seats than the current ATR 72-500s in operation, enabling the airline to increase capacity throughout its entire regional network.

To date, Air Caraïbes operates the ATR aircraft on various connections between Pointe-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France, Saint-Martin, and Saint-Lucia, as well as on longer routes to Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

Marc Rochet, Chief Executive Officer of Air Caraïbes, said, “We have been using ATRs for over fifteen years and are very satisfied with their operating results. ATRs are an essential part of our fleet and our business strategy, and we are delighted to offer the most modern and comfortable version to our passengers.”

ATR 72-600

Passenger capacity: 68 to 78 seats

Engines: Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M

Maximum take-off power: 2,750 horsepower per engine

Maximum take-off weight: 23,000 kg

Maximum disposable load: 7,500 kg

Maximum flight range at maximum load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 km)

See other recent news regarding: ATR, Aircraft, Air Caraïbes.