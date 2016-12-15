Air Canada and Virgin Australia to Codeshare

|
Air Canada has signed a Memorandum of
Understanding for a strategic cooperation agreement with Virgin
Australia.
The first stage of
the codeshare agreement is scheduled to be implemented in early
2017 when Air Canada customers will be able to book travel on a
single ticket to an additional 10 cities throughout Australia and
New Zealand on Virgin Australia-operated flights connecting with
Air Canada's daily year-round service to Sydney and Brisbane.
Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, Air Canada will place its code on Virgin Australia flights to
Adelaide, Canberra, Cairns, Melbourne and Perth as well as to
Christchurch and Auckland, New Zealand. Customers will also be
able to travel on Virgin Australia flights from Sydney to
Brisbane, Sydney to the Gold Coast and Brisbane to Wellington, New
Zealand.
When travelling on these services, members of Air
Canada's loyalty program, Aeroplan, will be eligible to earn
Aeroplan Miles.
"This agreement with Virgin
Australia lays the ground work for a mutually beneficial
commercial cooperation that will offer Air Canada customers more
travel options and frequent flyer benefits when travelling within
Australia and New Zealand," said Calin Rovinescu, President and
Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to introducing Air
Canada codeshare service on Virgin Australia's flights and
welcoming Virgin Australia's customers on our flights beginning in
the near future."
Travellers arriving in Los Angeles on
Virgin Australia's flights from Sydney and Brisbane will be able
to travel on connecting Air Canada flights to Toronto, Vancouver,
Calgary and Montreal.
When travelling on these codeshare services,
eligible Virgin Australia customers will earn Velocity Points.
In a subsequent stage, the carriers plan to offer eligible
customers reciprocal frequent flyer redemption benefits on each
other's flights, and Virgin Australia would place its code on Air
Canada's flights between Vancouver-Sydney and Vancouver-Brisbane.
Air Canada operates daily non-stop flights year-round from
Vancouver to both Sydney and Brisbane, Australia.
Flights to
Sydney are operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft and flights to
Brisbane with Boeing 787 aircraft.
Air Canada operates a total of
up to 18 flights per day from Los Angeles to Toronto, Montreal,
Calgary and Vancouver.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Canada,
Virgin Australia,
Australia,
Canada.