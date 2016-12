Vietjet has launched flights between Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and Hong Kong.

The airline will operate the Ho Chi Minh – Hong Kong route daily. The flight time is 2 hours 45 minutes per leg.

The flight departs Ho Chi Minh at 14:35 (local time) to arrive at Hong Kong International Airport at 18:20.

The return flight takes off at 19:20 to lands at 21:05 in Ho Chi Minh.

Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD

