Nicholas Downing Appointed GM of The Siam Bangkok

The Siam Bangkok has appointed Nicholas Downing
as General Manager.
Nick brings a wealth of pre-opening, operations
and corporate based experience to The Siam, with over 25 years in
luxury hotels and resorts covering Australia, South East Asia and
the Indian Ocean.
Nick joins The Siam Bangkok from Per Aquum
where he was Vice President. Prior to that, Nick’s career includes
appointments with W Retreat Koh Samui, Ativa Hospitality Corp (now
SilverNeedle Hospitality), Soneva Gili, Hayman and Palazzo Versace
and Hyatt.
“Since commencing my career in Australia, I have
been fortunate to accept opportunities with unique hotels and
brands around the world, which have allowed me to work with some
incredible people in some of the most idyllic locations. The
opportunity to join The Siam and the Sukosol family is a dream
come true,” Nick said. “It’s an honour to take leadership of a
wonderful team and ensure the hotel continues to become a legend
of hospitality, renowned for its iconic style, attention to detail
and creativity. I look forward to forging relationships with many
of The Siam’s guests in the months and years ahead.”
