Nicholas Downing Appointed GM of The Siam Bangkok

The Siam Bangkok has appointed Nicholas Downing as General Manager. Nick brings a wealth of pre-opening, operations and corporate based experience to The Siam, with over 25 years in luxury hotels and resorts covering Australia, South East Asia and the Indian Ocean. Nick joins The Siam Bangkok from Per Aquum where he was Vice President. Prior to that, Nick's career includes appointments with W Retreat Koh Samui, Ativa Hospitality Corp (now SilverNeedle Hospitality), Soneva Gili, Hayman and Palazzo Versace and Hyatt. "Since commencing my career in Australia, I have been fortunate to accept opportunities with unique hotels and brands around the world, which have allowed me to work with some incredible people in some of the most idyllic locations. The opportunity to join The Siam and the Sukosol family is a dream come true," Nick said. "It's an honour to take leadership of a wonderful team and ensure the hotel continues to become a legend of hospitality, renowned for its iconic style, attention to detail and creativity. I look forward to forging relationships with many of The Siam's guests in the months and years ahead."