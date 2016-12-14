Unlimited Duty Free Wine for Arriving Passengers at Singapore’s Changi Airport

|
Travelers arriving in Singapore can now purchase
an unlimited amount of wine from a select collection at
duty-free prices.
By absorbing all duty free and GST, DFS allows
customers to purchase as many bottles as they desire from this set
collection of wine.
The wines range in price and variety and
start from as little as S$28.00, with travelers enjoying savings
of up to 70% versus domestic prices.
The special arrangement is on top of Singapore Custom’s
duty-free allowance of either one litre of spirits, one litre of
wine, one litre of beer; or two litres of wine, one litre of beer;
or two litres of beer, one litre of wine.
Passengers arriving from Malaysia, those who
have been away from Singapore for less than 48 hours, as well as
travelers who have already maximized their duty free allowance
before arriving can also purchase from this selection at DFS
arrivals.
The duty-paid collection consists of 25
red, white and sparkling wines from around the world,
including France, Italy, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
Every two months, the collection will be refreshed to offer
travelers a chance to sample as many different varieties as
possible.
DFS Changi also offers free home delivery to
those who spend a minimum of S$300 from this duty-paid collection.
From now until end-January 2017, those who
purchase a minimum of S$150 worth of duty-paid wine from the
collection will receive two pairs of return ferry tickets to Batam
worth S$95.
The December-January Collection is currently
available at all DFS Changi Wine & Spirits Arrivals stores until
31 January 2017, and a new collection will be introduced for
February-March 2017.
