Unlimited Duty Free Wine for Arriving Passengers at Singapore’s Changi Airport

Travelers arriving in Singapore can now purchase an unlimited amount of wine from a select collection at duty-free prices.

By absorbing all duty free and GST, DFS allows customers to purchase as many bottles as they desire from this set collection of wine.

The wines range in price and variety and start from as little as S$28.00, with travelers enjoying savings of up to 70% versus domestic prices.

The special arrangement is on top of Singapore Custom’s duty-free allowance of either one litre of spirits, one litre of wine, one litre of beer; or two litres of wine, one litre of beer; or two litres of beer, one litre of wine.

Passengers arriving from Malaysia, those who have been away from Singapore for less than 48 hours, as well as travelers who have already maximized their duty free allowance before arriving can also purchase from this selection at DFS arrivals.

The duty-paid collection consists of 25 red, white and sparkling wines from around the world, including France, Italy, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Every two months, the collection will be refreshed to offer travelers a chance to sample as many different varieties as possible.

DFS Changi also offers free home delivery to those who spend a minimum of S$300 from this duty-paid collection.

From now until end-January 2017, those who purchase a minimum of S$150 worth of duty-paid wine from the collection will receive two pairs of return ferry tickets to Batam worth S$95.

The December-January Collection is currently available at all DFS Changi Wine & Spirits Arrivals stores until 31 January 2017, and a new collection will be introduced for February-March 2017.

See other recent news regarding: Duty Free, Changi, Wine.