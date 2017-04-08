SilkAir to Take Over Singapore Airlines’ SQ466/SQ467 Colombo Flights

SilkAir will launch flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka on 8 April 2017.

SilkAir will operate the route with three flights per week, taking over Singapore Airlines’ SQ466/SQ467 service.

Singapore Airlines will continue to operate its daily night flight SQ468 and return flight SQ469.

The new route will extend the SilkAir network to 53 destinations across 15 countries.

The new service to Colombo, MI428, will be scheduled on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with a same-day return flight operating as MI427, similar to the current SIA timing.

The services will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring both Business Class and Economy Class cabins.

Customers will be provided with a full-service experience, including in-flight meals, in-flight entertainment on SilkAir Studio, baggage allowance of 40kg and 30kg for Business and Economy class, respectively, as well as through check-in if they are connecting to or from another SilkAir or SIA point via Singapore.

SilkAir’s Chief Executive, Mr. Foo Chai Woo, said, “Colombo is a fitting addition to our network. SilkAir is happy to continually bring our customers to more unique cities in the region, and increased connectivity via Singapore.”

Customers who have made advance bookings to fly the Singapore-Colombo route on Singapore Airlines will be re-accommodated on SilkAir’s new services or alternative Singapore Airline services.



See other recent news regarding: SilkAir, Colombo, Sri Lanka.