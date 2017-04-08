SilkAir to Take Over Singapore Airlines’ SQ466/SQ467 Colombo Flights

|
SilkAir will launch flights to Colombo, Sri
Lanka on 8 April 2017.
SilkAir will operate the route with three flights per
week, taking over Singapore Airlines’ SQ466/SQ467 service.
Singapore Airlines will continue to
operate its daily night flight SQ468 and return flight SQ469.
The new route will extend the SilkAir
network to 53 destinations across 15 countries.
The new
service to Colombo, MI428, will be scheduled on Wednesdays,
Thursdays and Saturdays, with a same-day return flight operating
as MI427, similar to the current SIA timing.
The services will be
operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring both Business
Class and Economy Class cabins.
Customers will be provided with a
full-service experience, including in-flight meals, in-flight
entertainment on SilkAir Studio, baggage allowance of 40kg and
30kg for Business and Economy class, respectively, as well as
through check-in if they are connecting to or from another SilkAir
or SIA point via Singapore.
SilkAir’s Chief Executive, Mr. Foo Chai Woo, said, “Colombo is a
fitting addition to our network. SilkAir is happy to continually
bring our customers to more unique cities in the region, and
increased connectivity via Singapore.”
Customers who have
made advance bookings to fly the Singapore-Colombo route on
Singapore Airlines will be re-accommodated on SilkAir’s new
services or alternative Singapore Airline services.
