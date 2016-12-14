SeaWorld to Open on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Miral and SeaWorld Entertainment are to develop SeaWorld on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In addition to the theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will include a dedicated marine life research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center with facilities and resources for the care and conservation of local marine life. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be the first new SeaWorld without orcas, and will integrate up-close animal experiences, mega attractions and an aquarium, using the latest technology in visitor engagement. Joel Manby, President and Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld, said, "We are excited to announce our first international expansion and our partnership with Miral as we design a next generation SeaWorld that engages, educates and inspires, a blueprint brought to life in Abu Dhabi. This new park, combined with a dedicated research, rescue, rehabilitation and return facility focused on marine life care and conservation, continues SeaWorld's legacy of marine life rescue that spans more than 50 years. This project presents an opportunity for collaboration and greater understanding of how species have adapted to the region's unique marine environment, and to inspire the next generation of visitors, conservationists and animal care experts." SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center on Yas Island, will provide a state-of-the-art environment for local and global researchers, scientists and marine conservationists to assist them to better understand and learn from the region's marine life habitats and conditions. Planned to open ahead of the marine life themed park, the facility will provide an important resource for UAE nationals and residents looking to develop or enhance expertise in marine life sciences and will serve as a hub for collaboration with local and international environmental organizations and projects. H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "This announcement reflects the emirate's ambition to create a sustainable, diversified economy, with tourism as one of its core pillars. Abu Dhabi continues to build sustainable partnerships that deliver on its strategic 2030 Vision, transforming and pioneering new destinations." The addition of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi expands Miral's destination portfolio on Yas Island, which is set to double visitor numbers to 48 million by 2022. The growth plans are part of Abu Dhabi's vision to establish the emirate as a global tourism hub with unique attractions and world-class tourism infrastructure. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is scheduled to open by 2022 See other recent news regarding: Seaworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.