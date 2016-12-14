SeaWorld to Open on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

|
Miral and SeaWorld Entertainment are to develop
SeaWorld on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
In addition to the theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will
include a dedicated
marine life research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center
with facilities and resources for the care and
conservation of local marine life.
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be the
first new SeaWorld without orcas, and will integrate up-close
animal experiences, mega attractions and an aquarium,
using the latest technology in visitor engagement.
Joel Manby, President and Chief Executive
Officer of SeaWorld, said, "We are excited to announce our first
international expansion and our partnership with Miral as we
design a next generation SeaWorld that engages, educates and
inspires, a blueprint brought to life in Abu Dhabi. This new
park, combined with a dedicated research, rescue, rehabilitation
and return facility focused on marine life care and conservation,
continues SeaWorld's legacy of marine life rescue that spans more
than 50 years. This project presents an opportunity for
collaboration and greater understanding of how species have
adapted to the region's unique marine environment, and to inspire
the next generation of visitors, conservationists and animal care
experts."
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's research, rescue,
rehabilitation and return center on Yas Island, will provide a state-of-the-art
environment for local and global researchers, scientists and
marine conservationists to assist them to better understand and
learn from the region's marine life habitats and conditions.
Planned to open ahead of the marine life themed park, the facility
will provide an important resource for UAE nationals and residents
looking to develop or enhance expertise in marine life sciences
and will serve as a hub for collaboration with local and
international environmental organizations and projects.
H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral,
said, "This announcement reflects the emirate's
ambition to create a sustainable, diversified economy, with
tourism as one of its core pillars. Abu Dhabi continues to build
sustainable partnerships that deliver on its strategic 2030
Vision, transforming and pioneering new destinations."
The addition of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi expands
Miral's destination portfolio on Yas Island, which is set to
double visitor numbers to 48 million by 2022. The growth plans are
part of Abu Dhabi's vision to establish the emirate as a global
tourism hub with unique attractions and world-class tourism
infrastructure.
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is scheduled to open by 2022
