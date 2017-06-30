Qatar Airways to Increase Melbourne Capacity with Airbus A380

|
Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to introduce
Airbus A380 aircraft on its flights between Doha and Melbourne,
Australia from 30 June 2017.
The 517-seater A380
aircraft will increase Qatar Airways’ current daily capacity by 44%.
Qatar Airways Group Chief
Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “As we
continue to grow apace in Australia, we have seen a clear need to
inject additional capacity on the Melbourne service. We are
delighted to introduce our A380 aircraft to Melbourne after seven
years of operation to the world’s most liveable city.”
The 517-seat capacity is spread across twin decks in a
tri-class configuration of eight seats in First Class, 48 seats in
Business Class and 461 in Economy Class.
Qatar Airways’ A380 features a First Class Cabin with ultra-wide seats which
recline into a flat bed, two-passenger table extension dining, and
designer sleeper suits, flight slippers and amenities.
In Business Class passengers can also
enjoy direct aisle access with the 1-2-1 seat configuration and a
suite of entertainment options including on-board Wi-Fi, keeping
them fully connected while up in the air.
In addition,
passengers in First and Business Class can relax and socialise at
the on-board lounge located on the upper deck of the superjumbo.
Economy Class
passengers also benefit with the added spaciousness of the A380,
with higher ceilings on the main deck, a wider seat configuration
and design to offer more legroom plus contoured headrests.
Passengers travelling from Melbourne to London and Paris
can enjoy the Qatar Airways A380 experience throughout their
journey to these two European destinations.
Melbourne - Doha Daily
Flight Schedule
Doha (DOH) - Melbourne (MEL) QR904 Departs: 20:50 Arrives:
17:20 (+1)
Melbourne (MEL) - Doha (DOH) QR905 Departs: 22:05
Arrives: 05:25 (+1)
