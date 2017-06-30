Qatar Airways to Increase Melbourne Capacity with Airbus A380

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to introduce Airbus A380 aircraft on its flights between Doha and Melbourne, Australia from 30 June 2017.

The 517-seater A380 aircraft will increase Qatar Airways’ current daily capacity by 44%.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “As we continue to grow apace in Australia, we have seen a clear need to inject additional capacity on the Melbourne service. We are delighted to introduce our A380 aircraft to Melbourne after seven years of operation to the world’s most liveable city.”

The 517-seat capacity is spread across twin decks in a tri-class configuration of eight seats in First Class, 48 seats in Business Class and 461 in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways’ A380 features a First Class Cabin with ultra-wide seats which recline into a flat bed, two-passenger table extension dining, and designer sleeper suits, flight slippers and amenities.

In Business Class passengers can also enjoy direct aisle access with the 1-2-1 seat configuration and a suite of entertainment options including on-board Wi-Fi, keeping them fully connected while up in the air.

In addition, passengers in First and Business Class can relax and socialise at the on-board lounge located on the upper deck of the superjumbo.

Economy Class passengers also benefit with the added spaciousness of the A380, with higher ceilings on the main deck, a wider seat configuration and design to offer more legroom plus contoured headrests.

Passengers travelling from Melbourne to London and Paris can enjoy the Qatar Airways A380 experience throughout their journey to these two European destinations.

Melbourne - Doha Daily Flight Schedule

Doha (DOH) - Melbourne (MEL) QR904 Departs: 20:50 Arrives: 17:20 (+1)

Melbourne (MEL) - Doha (DOH) QR905 Departs: 22:05 Arrives: 05:25 (+1)



