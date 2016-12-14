Assa Abloy Launches VingCard Essence Hotel Room Locks

|
Assa Abloy has launched VingCard Essence, an
invisible lock designed for hotel rooms.
Compatible with Assa Abloy Hospitality Mobile
Access, VingCard Essence allows guests to skip the front desk and
unlock their room using their own smartphone or watch.
The stylish new design hides the electronics
inside the door and works with most door materials which means
that hoteliers can create a more design-centric feel in
their hallways and room interiors, without compromising on
security.
"VingCard Essence offers a seamless experience
for guests, from their ability to enter and secure their room
without interaction with the front desk, to the enhanced
aesthetics of their hotel environment," said Christophe Sut,
Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Technologies
business unit for Assa Abloy Hospitality.
