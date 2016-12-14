Assa Abloy Launches VingCard Essence Hotel Room Locks

Assa Abloy has launched VingCard Essence, an invisible lock designed for hotel rooms.

Compatible with Assa Abloy Hospitality Mobile Access, VingCard Essence allows guests to skip the front desk and unlock their room using their own smartphone or watch.

The stylish new design hides the electronics inside the door and works with most door materials which means that hoteliers can create a more design-centric feel in their hallways and room interiors, without compromising on security.

"VingCard Essence offers a seamless experience for guests, from their ability to enter and secure their room without interaction with the front desk, to the enhanced aesthetics of their hotel environment," said Christophe Sut, Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Technologies business unit for Assa Abloy Hospitality.



